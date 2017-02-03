PSMAS suspends five top bosses

Paidamoyo Chipunza, Harare Bureau

Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) has suspended five executives for allegedly siphoning millions of dollars at the height of the mega salaries scandal under former group chief executive officer, Dr Cuthbert Dube.

The five are head of communications and stakeholder relations Ms Mavis Gumbo, head of marketing Mrs Anna Mtengwa Mangwiro, Mr Richard Mutasa (head of risk and audit), company secretary Mr Cosmas Mukwesha and head of managed care, Dr Nicholas Munyonga.

They are expected to appear before a disciplinary hearing in the next 14 days to answer to charges of swindling the medical aid society.

The five were exposed by an audit instituted to look into the salaries scandal at PSMAS after the expulsion of Dr Dube, who was reportedly taking home more than $500 000 per month in salaries and allowances.

The society has already instituted legal proceedings against other executives who have left.

They are Dr Dube, former finance director Mr Ernest Gwinyai, former operations director Mr Enock Chitekedza, Mr Raphel Paradzai and Mrs Juliana Sabarauta.

They were all implicated in the audit report for defrauding the society through, among others scams, not paying tax, masked transactions, board fees and allowances for non-PSMAS business.

PSMAS board chairman Mr Jeremiah Bvirindi confirmed the latest suspension of the five executives yesterday.

He said the board recommended that management implements the findings and recommendations of the audit report.

“We have now completed studying the report and we resolved that we pursue the criminal cases in terms of the PSMAS code of conduct. This resulted in senior managers being suspended pending their appearing before a disciplinary hearing,” said Mr Bvirindi.

“We are not saying they are guilty. They are still innocent until they are proven guilty before the disciplinary hearing.”

The five executives were served with suspension letters on Wednesday and are expected to appear before a disciplinary hearing within 14 days.

Asked why it had taken the board so long to implement the audit report, Mr Bvirindi said they were still new and needed to put structures and policies in place.

The new board also needed to study the audit report, consult financial and legal experts and implement measures accordingly, he said.