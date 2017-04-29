PSMAS to raise tariffs

Thandeka Moyo, Health Reporter

PREMIER Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) has said it will increase its tariffs by $20 per month for adult dependants with effect from June.

In an interview, PSMAS communication and brand manager Mr Arthur Choga said the new tariffs would affect their clients’ adult dependants.

“The current situation is that everybody including adults on main plan pays $7.50 for our services. What has changed is that adult dependants on the main plan excluding spouses and children aged below 18 now have three options,” said Mr Choga.

“They can remain on $7,50 or go to $15 or even $27,50 which has more benefits. What we have regularised are the benefits for the dependants who have to choose what they are comfortable with.”

He said the tariff change comes into effect at the end of June.

“Over the years we have tried to cover people but it has come to a point where it’s a bit heavy on us to provide all services for $7,50 when the actual tariff should be $27,50. We have rationalised that and the benefits will go hand in hand with the tariffs. Members can actually keep their dependants on $7,50 or choose to put them on $27,50,” Mr Choga said.

He said those who will pay $27,50 stand to benefit $300 for prescription drugs, about $7 300 to be treated outside the country as well as access to medical specialists and hospitalisation locally paid in full annually.

Adult dependants paying $7,50 will only have access to $100 for prescription drugs, $750 for hospitalisation and can only consult from municipal, mission and government hospitals.

Mr Choga said PSMAS was working on finding a solution to drugs challenges.

“We will be sending formal communication shortly that advices our members on service providers that they can go to for medication and other services,” he said.

“We have added a lifestyle service for our members which seeks to promote healthy lifestyles among civil servants. When they lead healthy lifestyles their risk to non-communicable diseases like cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure is reduced. This was after we realised that most of these diseases can be avoided by adopting healthy lifestyles like exercising, eating healthy and desisting from smoking and alcohol.”

— @thamamoe