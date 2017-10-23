Public violence accused villagers kept in jail

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

TWENTY Tsholotsho villagers out of the 120 who were arrested last Wednesday for public violence and malicious damage to property, have been granted $100 bail each.

Those granted bail are the elderly, breastfeeding women and a minor while the remaining 100 were remanded in custody.

Seventy five of those remanded in custody have since been transferred to Khami Prison on the outskirts of Bulawayo while 25 remained at Tsholotsho Prison.

The 120 were on Friday not asked to plead when they appeared before Tsholotsho magistrate Mr Victor Mpofu.

They were remanded to October 31 for trial. The accused were all represented by Mr Thapelo Ndebele of Lazarus Sarif Legal Practitioners.

The 120 accused who are from Godzo area under chief Magama, were arrested after they allegedly destroyed structures that a local businessman, Mr Owen Sibanda was developing on his commercial stand in their area.Villagers claim Mr Sibanda was allocated the piece of land unprocedurally by the Tsholotsho Rural District Council.

The value of the damaged property is estimated to be $30 000.

Ms Sharon Phiri prosecuted.

@winnie_masara