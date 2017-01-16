Pupils to have phones, tablets for learning

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

PUPILS will now be required to use smartphones, tablets and laptops for learning purposes in schools as part of the new education curriculum which came into effect at the beginning of the first term.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said both schools and parents must play a part in the provision of Information Communications Technology (ICT) gadgets.

In an interview yesterday, the Ministry’s public relations officer Mr Patrick Zumbo said the gadgets would be used by pupils from ECD to A-Level.

“With ICTs now part of our education curriculum it’s true that pupils will be required to use the gadgets. It will depend on resource availability in schools as they should ensure that children have access to the gadgets,” said Mr Zumbo.

“Parents must also chip in and help schools which are not well resourced to provide the gadgets. In fact, it is the obligation of both parents and schools to support pupils in getting the required gadgets.”

He said some schools have already asked parents to buy the gadgets for their children.

“Parents must also understand that these gadgets especially smartphones will be strictly for learning and not for calling or WhatsApp. We’ve enough capacity to monitor the gadgets and we will block some of these sites in our schools,” Mr Zumbo said.

“There is no harm in introducing these gadgets to pupils doing ECD A and it depends on what ICT material you introduce.”

Matabeleland North provincial education director Boithathelo Mnguni said members of the public must understand that the new curriculum would be implemented in an orderly manner.

“We’re simply saying ICTs will be used to aid in the teaching of our pupils and not for any other reason. The new curriculum has many learning areas which will be enhanced by the use of ICTs.”

Parents were divided on the matter.

One parent, Mrs Fadzai Mpofu, said the introduction of the gadgets was the way to go.

“Whether we like it or not, our children are growing up in a different environment from the one we grew up in. They should grow up knowing how to use these gadgets because things are evolving and they need the necessary skills,” she said.

Another parent, Mr Sipho Bhebhe, said the gadgets were going to expose school children to undesirable content.

“Children are now exposed to the internet at a very early age which comes with pornography and all graphic crime pictures. I think children in ECD are too young for computers as it may disturb their brain development. They need to know how to think for themselves,” he said.

