Pupils to learn Mandarin, Swahili

January 18, 2017 Local News
Mr Sifiso Ndlovu

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter
PUPILS will start learning foreign languages including Portuguese, Mandarin and Swahili from Form One in line with the new curriculum.

According to the new curriculum, the development will prepare learners for life and work in a globalised environment.

It says some of the languages to be taught at secondary school are Portuguese, Mandarin and Swahili.

“The Curriculum Framework sets out the trust of the new curriculum that takes into account the local socio-economic imperatives and global changes and continuing trends that have taken place since 1999 when the Presidential Commission Inquiry on Education and Training recommendations were made,” read the document.

“It seeks to promote Ubuntu/Unhu, equality, inclusivity, relevance and diversity as some of the principles.”

Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association chief executive officer Mr Sifiso Ndlovu said teachers welcomed the introduction of foreign languages as they were going to empower pupils with relevant skills.

“We have neighbouring countries like Mozambique which use Portuguese as the official language of trade. We want our learners to be able to use such languages so they succeed in their pursuit of international opportunities,” said Mr Ndlovu.

“Since we are also promoting Ubuntu, we hope this curriculum will teach all our learners to also speak other indigenous languages so they appreciate other cultures which we celebrate in Zimbabwe.”

He said the major challenge was the shortage of human resources as teachers were capable of implementing the curriculum in its totality if resources were availed.

Mr Ndlovu said Government should continue implementing the capacity development programme to empower teachers with necessary skills needed to implement the curriculum.

He said the teacher/pupil ratio was worrying.

“In a normal situation, at the infant level which has ECD A up to Grade 3, the teacher pupil ratio must be 1:25 though at the moment we are working with 1:55. For junior school which has pupils from Grade 4 to 7, it must 1:40 at most though we have 1:60 which means teachers have loads of work to do,” Mr Ndlovu said.

“For Form One to Four it must be 1:35 but we currently use 1:50 which is unacceptable. For Lower and Upper Six the teacher pupil ratio must be 1:20 though we are working with 1:40. We hope the Government will eventually heed our cries, hire more qualified teachers and pay our 2016 bonuses so as to motivate us to work harder in implementing this great curriculum.”

@thamamoe
  • Max

    Nonsense, why rush to Swahili, Portuguese and stuff when people cant speak local languages. Have we exhausted them .You say Zimbabwe will never be a colony again, and you are bizzy taking our kids back to colonialism. How many schools in Mashonaland are teaching IsiNdebele. Why not localize our languages and be happy to have everyone speaking all languages in our country. I personally speak 7 languages spoken gin Zimbabwe and um enjoying it.Why start with foreign languages when you cant speak the local ones. This zimsec is a bag of confusion. Create jobs in our country and let our children learn local languages and work in their country freely. Those who want to go our of the country will learn the foreign languages at their our expense and time. This is evident that Zimbabwe has no future. We used to complain of brain drain, now its us preparing our children for work outside our country, who is going to work here then.

    • Jerry

      Good point, it shows, that the population was not consulted. Lets learn our own local languages first, before we dream big.

    • Fairer

      You are dead right Max.Priority should be given to local languages so that our
      children are prepared to work anywhere in the country.A good example is the issue of the conflict btn the Lupane school headmistress and the local community due to her inability to communicate in the local community language.

  • Ghost of Sparta

    This new curriculum looks like it was not well thought out. Will learning these languages be mandatory or you choose what you want. This country is being ruined because the people in power are doing too many experiments and they don’t care who is affected when they fail.

    • benjamin

      It would make more sense to have a curriculum where English and the two main vernacular languages, Ndebele and Shona are compulsory. English is the most recognized international language. The likes of Portuguese, Swahili, french, German, Chinese should be encouraged but optional.

      However, I wonder how we always come up with very ambitious propositions while we are far from meeting the basics. Right now there is not enough capacity to deliver the little bit at hand, we have no teachers, the few teachers available are poorly paid with the measly salaries always in arrears, the schools have poor infrastructure and resources etc etc etc…

    • kk

      With Dokora in charge, nothing is well thought out Cde! For example they can’t even avail results on the Internet, imagine my son had to travel from Cape Town to Kariba to receive the result in person! I have always thought being a doctor in any field, the bottom line is to make life easier and simpler for humanity, but not with Cde Dokora!

  • Thabs

    Teach them isiZulu or Sotho instead. Let’s be realistic… All roads in Zimbabwe lead to eGoli (Johannesburg) or Durban.

    • benjamin

      And Afrikaans

      • Thabs

        Afrikaans is on its way out. The real power in SA is now firmly in the hands of Zulus/Xhosas and Sothos. Who have so much influence over the S.A identity, political power and these days the money.

  • Mhlakazanhlansi

    uzazifunda yena uNdlovu labangane bakhe …. abethu bazafunda iSintu