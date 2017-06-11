Pupils urged to apply for STEM scholarships

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

PUPILS who passed Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics after writing their Ordinary Level public examinations last year can now apply for scholarships under the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme.

The programme, launched by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, benefited 5 136 pupils who are now in Upper Six.

The same number of beneficiaries will be supported again this year through the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund following the release of Ordinary Level results last Friday.

In a statement, the Ministry said all pupils who obtained grade C or better in specified science subjects must register to be part of the 2017 beneficiaries.

“If you sat for your O-level and got a grade C or better in Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Mathematics and you register for a combination of these STEM subjects at a public or mission school for your lower 6 A-level, the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary will pay your full school and boarding fees this year,” said the Ministry in a statement.

The Higher and Tertiary Education Ministry says among the objectives of the STEM initiative is to increase the number of STEM students who will enroll in STEM degree programmes at the country’s universities in 2018.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Proffessor Jonathan Moyo is on record as saying there is solid evidence that the fastest growing and highest earning careers in future will be in STEM fields.

“Available evidence supports the view that currently sustainable socio-economic transformation is driven by investing in STEM disciplines.

“Employees and employers will need to utilise STEM skills in industrialising the economy, addressing issues of unemployment and in empowering the young through promotion of science and innovation,” he said.

The Ministry held a draw in April last year where one pupil drawn from each of the country’s 10 provinces won a once in a lifetime trip to Silicon Valley in the United States which was undertaken in December last year.

Another 100 pupils won laptops and another 100 also won iPads.

St Francis and St Clare High School in Guruve, Mashonaland Central won the $100 000 prize money and Mavhudzi High School from Manicaland Province won a bus worth $80 000.

— @AuxiliaK