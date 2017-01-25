Put emergency teams on highways

Nqobile Tshili, Features Correspondent

SENIOR Pastor Pertunia Chiriseri of His Presence Ministries International is one of the few accident victims who have lived to tell their tragic stories.

Hers became a miracle after she escaped death following the accident that, sadly, killed her husband. She sustained injuries but her husband, Apostle Charles Chiriseri, died on the spot in September last year after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a donkey along the Bulawayo-Harare Road in Mbembesi.

The Mbembesi — Shangani stretch along the Bulawayo-Harare highway has become a death trap for many motorists due to the high prevalence of livestock on the road side.

Snr Pastor Chiriseri, who is also a human rights commissioner suffered a punctured lung, fractured ribs and knee following the accident.

No emergency service attended to her for close to five hours after the accident. The delays by emergency services to attend to her could have led to her death.

“I sustained multiple injuries and was bleeding internally but it took five hours before I received medical attention. The first people to arrive at the scene were onlookers who were attracted by the big bang when the car finally landed on its roof. I could’ve died alone in the bush because no one knew how many people were in the car,” said Snr Pastor Chiriseri as she narrated her ordeal.

To curb accidents caused by livestock, the Government, through the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe embarked on a highway fencing exercise targeting a 162km stretch along the Bulawayo-Gweru highway.

Although the fencing of highways is highly commendable, it is clear is that it will not end mishaps on the country’s roads.

Motorists say more lives can be saved if emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigade teams attended to accidents more timeously.

Mr Ignatius Ndlovu from Bulawayo’s Romney Park suburb who recently escaped death after his car crashed into a herd of cattle along the Bulawayo-Harare Road near Lochard said the country needs a common emergency line.

Although he escaped unhurt, Mr Ndlovu said following the accident, it became clear to him that the country does not have a well known emergency line.

“What’s our emergency line? For America we know that it’s 911 but what’s the country’s emergency line that one can contact following an accident?” quizzed Mr Ndlovu.

“It’s important for motorists to know the emergency lines so that in case of mishaps, rescue teams can attend to them as soon as possible.”

Another motorist, Mr Gugulami Katsholo said it is impossible to eliminate accidents but swift response from emergency services can prevent loss of lives.

He said the Government should put in place emergency sub-station teams to respond to mishaps on the country’s highways.

Mr Katsholo said the Bulawayo Fire Brigade Department is the only one that responds to accidents stretching as far as Shangani, about 100km away from the city.

“Imagine you’re in Shangani and an accident occurs where victims need to be taken to a hospital. There’re no viable ambulances to attend to accident scenes in Shangani and they rely on Bulawayo for emergency response. We’ve heard of cases where people could’ve survived accidents had emergency services been close by,” said Mr Katsholo.

His sentiments were echoed by Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mr Richard Peterson who said travelling close to about 100km is not ideal in an accident situation.

“In most cases, you’ll find we have to respond to accidents as far as Plumtree when they’re incidents involving a bus or a kombi and they’re many casualties.

“Along Victoria Falls Road we’ve to respond to accidents as far as Hwange and along the Harare Road we respond to incidents up to Shangani. We sometimes go beyond Shangani and assist Gweru if they require our services,” said Mr Peterson.

“It’s unfortunate that the whole southern region depends on Bulawayo for emergency response. I agree more lives could be saved if emergency response could be rapid and not delayed by long distances. After accidents, people bleed and if they lose too much blood, they eventually die. But if the distance to reach the patient were shorter, that life could be saved.”

Mr Peterson said the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing through its Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has proposed plans to set emergency teams on the country’s major highways.

“The CPU might be taking long but it has been agreed that growth points like Shangani, and areas such as Mbembesi should have emergency response teams. The response time will be shorter as a result.

“For instance, if an accident happens in Ntabazinduna and there’s an emergency team stationed in Mbembesi, it will take approximately 10 minutes to respond to the accident instead of waiting for a team from Bulawayo,” said Mr Peterson.

CPU head Ms Sibusisiwe Ndlovu however said funding remains the biggest challenge inhibiting the establishment of emergency response teams along the country’s highways.

“It’s a long term plan and it’s not something that we’re likely to start doing during the course of the year,” said Ms Ndlovu.

She said the unit hopes to see local authorities being capacitated such that they have viable emergency teams with efficient fire brigade and ambulance services.

With such challenges still rampant on the roads, motorists need to be more vigilant and also ensure their vehicles are road worthy.

According to statistics, a significant number of people die in accidents resulting in tyre bursts.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba cited speeding and poor road conditions as the chief causes of tyre bursts.

“If tyres are not used frequently, they age quicker rendering them unroadworthy. Worn-out tyres shouldn’t be used at all. Motorists should guard against used tyre imports many of which are beyond retreading but are retreaded and sold illicitly,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

“Similarly, they must watch out for counterfeit tyres – illicit copies of respected brands .

“They should always look for the SAZ stamp or other approved standards institutions on the product.”

Such inadequacies call for motorists to play their role and adhere to the rules of the road and exercise extreme caution.

@nqotshili