Q Dube, Bev shift base to SA

Kiyapili Sibanda/Trust Khosa, Showbiz Reporters

AWARD-winning stand-up comedian, Q Dube (real name Nqobizitha Siziba-Dube), has relocated to South Africa in search of greener pastures and has vowed not to return to Zimbabwe.

Q Dube said he had resigned from Power FM where he was a breakfast show host.

As a creative artiste, Q Dube said he had left the radio station and the country in order to channel his energy onto something else and also develop his comedy career.

“The Power FM breakfast show was a stepping stone and I left the station on good books. They actually told me that I could come back whenever I wanted to.

“But, when you’re a creative artist, you need to move on.”

He said he was now working at 1873FM, an online radio station based in Rivonia.

“I’ve moved to South Africa to try and do comedy here. I’ve also got a slot on 1873FM. It’s an online radio station that has room to expand and I’m glad to be part of that team,” said Q Dube.

Asked if he had plans to return to Zimbabwe, Q Dube responded: “If I’m to leave South Africa, I’ll go further away as I’m not coming back to Zimbabwe to be based there.

“I’ll just come to see my parents, perform and go back to my South Africa base.”

He highlighted that he had chosen to settle in the neighbouring country because of the opportunities there.

“In the South African industry, there’s more work to do, it’s professional and there are more stages to perform on — something that’s essential for the growth of any artiste.

“In Zimbabwe, I was stuck in a situation where I had to do the breakfast show every morning, which is not bad in a country like South Africa where you can get a company like Mercedes Benz listen to your breakfast show and appoint you as their brand ambassador.”

Meanwhile, raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda, who also left the country for South Africa in May this year, said while she is homesick, she will not be coming back home anytime soon.

In an interview with H-Metro, she said while she is desperate to be “reunited” with local fans and family, she has a “massive backlog” of booked shows to fulfil. And if she were to come back home, it would be on serious business only, before she immediately returns to her new base as she is making a “killing” in South Africa.

“I’m homesick and missing my fans there but hapana zvekuzviita. I’m not sure when I’ll be back,” said the outspoken the dancer.

“I hold shows from Thursdays to Sundays as we’re now known here. If I happen to come there, I won’t be staying for long since I have a lot of commitments here.”

The controversial dancer, who appears to have settled well in South Africa, said the gamble she made was paying, even though it was a trial.

“Coming here was a bold move I made since it created new opportunities for me, ndomukana wacho plus mari ye the whole week ndoibata ne two days (I make a week’s money in two days),” she said.

While all appears rosy for Bev who left her other dancers behind, she said she still has them in mind.

“I have three girls here in South Africa while others are in Zimbabwe. Here I stay in Croydon while other dancers stay in Kempton Park. We always link up when going for performances and rehearsals.

“I can’t complain because there’re a lot of opportunities this side as compared to Zimbabwe, even though I still love my country.”

Owing to her busy schedule, Bev commented on the relevance of her manager Harpers Mapimhidze who has been shuttling a lot between Jo’burg and Harare as he is still based in Harare. This arrangement has sparked debate on whether the two are still together or not, an issue she cleared: “We’re still together, even with the other guys we left behind in Zimbabwe.”