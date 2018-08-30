Queen Jay aims to grow Zim fan base

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH African based Afro disco musician Nancy Mhlanga popularly known as Queen Jay wants to create a fan base at home.

Trained in theatre at Amakhosi Cultural Centre, Queen Jay (39) moved to South Africa 17 years ago to pursue her music and dancing career.

“I left Amakhosi theatre and went to South Africa in search of greener pastures and to pursue my music and dancing career but things did not go as planned,” she said.

For 14 years the singer toiled in South Africa trying to raise money to record her music.

“I ended up working as a maid and in restaurants. With the money I would get paid for my jobs, I’d save it so that I could record my music. In 2015 I recorded my first studio album “Uhambo Lwami” which I registered in Zimbabwe under ZIMURA,” said Queen Jay.

This album chronicles her journey as she struggled to realise her dream.

Following a great reception of her first album Queen Jay released her second album entitled “Queendom” early this year and she is working on another album “Mixed Vibes” which she is set to drop in at the end of this year.

The Afro disco singer wants to create a fan base here in Zimbabwe and she has been working hard towards achieving that goal.

Some of her music is being played on Bulawayo’s local radio station Skyz Metro FM, Radio Zimbabwe and Breeze FM.

“First I want my music to be known by the people that is why some of my tracks are being played on local radio stations. Then the next step which is for next year is relocating to Zimbabwe and grow my career here at home and also to help other struggling up and coming musicians and models,” said Queen Jay.

The songstress says she would love to work with Sandra Ndebele and Jah Prayzah in the future.

Queen Jay also started her own non-profit organisation “Queendom La Kingdom” which is aimed at empowering upcoming artists and models.