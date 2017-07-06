Quickie client loses $450 to hooker

Sharon Chiware, Midlands Reporter

A 33-year-old hooker from Gweru has been sentenced to three months in jail after she stole $450 from a man who had engaged her for a “quick session” only to later fall asleep and pee in her bed.

Creamrose Mabasa (33) of Vhango Bar quarters appeared before Gweru Provincial Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing a theft charge.

She denied the charge.

Mrs Msipa convicted and sentenced her to three months in jail.

One month was suspended on condition that she restitutes $450 to the complainant by July 31.

In passing the sentence, Ms Msipa said Mabasa took advantage of a drunken client.

“What you did was against the law because you took advantage of the drunk client.

“You also stole from him after you had received your full payment from him. You are sentenced to three months imprisonment and one month is suspended on condition you restitute $450 to the complainant by July 31,” she said.

Mabasa told the magistrate that she only received $8 from Chiemura Fanadzo as payment for sex and did not steal from her client.

“We agreed on a $8 payment for a quick session with my client and we entered into my room where we also found four couples doing their business.

“After the session l woke up my client who had dozed off and had peed in my bed.

“He quickly went to the toilet and he came back claiming that l had searched his wallet and stole his money,” she said.

Prosecuting, Mr Andrew Marimo said on June 24 at Vhango Bar, Mabasa was hired for sex by Fanadzo.

“The complainant went on to sleep wearing a short which contained a wallet which had $450 in the back pocket.

“The two went on to perform the services for the night, afterwards the complainant fell asleep,” he said.

Mr Marimo said Mabasa took advantage of her client who had dozed off and stole the complainant’s wallet.

