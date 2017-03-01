Rains to persist

Harare Bureau

CURRENT rainfall activity is expected to continue throughout the week although precipitation levels have decreased from a high of about 223mm to about 50mm in some parts of the country, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has said.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, a meteorologist with the department Mrs Chenai Sithole attributed the decreased rainfall activity to shifting of the line of convergence further to the north, that is, Mashonaland Central and West provinces.

“That line of convergence has now shifted from down south to further north.

“That is why we now get lesser amount of precipitation,” she said

“Areas that previously received above normal rainfall like Rupike in Masvingo South which recorded 223mm on Sunday which was the highest recording, yesterday received just 3mm.”

She said other areas such as Zaka, which recorded rainfall activity of about 149mm in 24 hours yesterday received less than 10mm.

Mrs Sithole however, said most areas in Mashonaland Central and East provinces areas such as Kanyemba and Kariba are likely to receive an average of up to 50mm a day. She said areas around Plumtree in Matabeleland South province are also likely to receive rainfall of about 50mm a day.

“We expect some light drizzle throughout the country with some thunderstorm up to the weekend. Some areas will receive up to 50mm a day.”

MSD deputy director Mrs Rebecca Manzou said forecast for the wet spell is expected to last until March.

“We expect to continue receiving rains until March this year and the rains will be normal to above normal,” she said.

In a statement, the Department of Civil Protection urged people to continue being on alert for floods, landslides, lighting and other associated hazards since rainfall activity is expected to last till March.

“Hydrological indications are that 85 percent of dams in the country are full and spilling, soils are soaked, therefore even low amounts of rainfall will cause flooding,” reads the statement.

It said people living downstream of dams should consider relocating permanently while those near confluences of rivers must make plans to relocate to higher ground.

The DCP also urged individuals living with terminally ill people to always keep stocks of their medicines in case they are cut off from health facilities.

It also warned against abuse of its emergency number 112 saying they waste time and resources.

“False emergency alerts must stop henceforth as they are a strain to emergency responders and time is wasted investigating fake incidents. Let us all be responsible citizens.”

To date, over 200 people have died since the beginning of the rainy season in October.

Thousands of houses, schools, clinics, roads, bridges and dams were damaged throughout the country due to the incessant rains.

Several cattle, goats, donkeys, chickens and crops were also washed away.