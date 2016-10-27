Rainy season to begin next week: Met Office

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has predicted that the rainy season will begin next week with hot temperatures expected to continue.

Isolated and light showers that have been experienced in some parts of Zimbabwe are expected to continue throughout the country.

“The persistence of moisture is in preparation for the onset of the main rains due early November. High temperatures mean high rates of evaporation. Therefore, any rains that have been or are falling have been or are quickly evaporating,” said MSD chief forecaster Mr Tich Zinyemba.

“Thunderstorm activity should continue in all Mashonaland Provinces, Matabeleland North province and northern districts of Manicaland province. For the rest of the country, it should be hot, humid and hazy. As of now, any showers should be very isolated and light.”

He said the country is currently under a hot to very hot and relatively moist weather. “This is causing thunderstorm activity, including for the first time this season in all the three Mashonaland Provinces as well as Manicaland,” said Mr Zinyemba.

“As is expected for October, the rainfall amounts are generally light (less than 10mm). Despite this, there are reports of hail and strong winds in some areas, including Harare and Chitungwiza. This scenario is forecast to continue for most of this week.”

He said of concern are the damaging winds and hail that is characteristic of this period. — @AuxiliaK