Rajput appointed Chevrons coach

Bongani Ndlovu, Sports Correspondent

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has appointed Indian Lalchand Rajput as interim head coach of the senior national men’s team.

The 56-year-old is expected to start work immediately ahead of the triangular Twenty20 International (T20I) series involving Zimbabwe, Australia and Pakistan in Harare in July.

In a statement, ZC spokesperson Darlington Majonga said Rajput was highly qualified, vastly experienced and a well-respected coach, who was in charge when India won the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007.

“Apart from his success with India, he was also Afghanistan’s head coach and led them to Test status. He has also coached the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, while his stellar work as the coaching director of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s National Cricket Academy is well-documented,” said Majonga.

As a player, Rajput was a solid opening batsman, who played Test and one-day international cricket for India.

His appointment, although interim, looks like he will take over the reins of the Chevrons dressing room permanently after the firing of Heath Streak and his backroom staff.

Rajput will work closely with the national selection panel headed by Walter Chawaguta as convener of selectors, Kenyon Ziehl and Prosper Utseya, who were appointed last week.

The T20 international tri-series will be held at the Harare Sports Club.

Pakistan will then stay on for an ODI comprising five matches to be staged at Bulawayo’s Queens Sports Club from July 13.