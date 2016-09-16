Ramp set for Black Opal

Showbiz Reporter

JAMAICAN music star Roman Virgo was expected in Zimbabwe yesterday ahead of the Black Opal Face of Zimbabwe (Bofoz) competition that will be held tomorrow at the Glamis Arena in Harare.

This year’s theme “Define your beauty”, will see 11 ladies – Nichola Carr, Zoe Mpofu, Samukeliso Ndlovu, Marcia Chigogo, Tabeth Nyahasha, Hazvineyi Chihota, Robin Chivanga, Angela Mafuku, Gugulethu Nyathi, Mazvita Chakawa and Gina Mutemeri take to the ramp. Outgoing Bofoz queen, Cynthia Mafumhe is expected to crown this year’s winner. The winner will pocket $8 000 and a year’s supply of Black Opal skincare and colour cosmetics among other prizes, while one lucky customer will drive away in a Toyota IST.

Musicians, Fungisai Mashavave and Ammara Brown, have also been roped in to perform at the show together with Jah Prayzah, Pro Beatz, Dobba Don, Soul Jah Love and Freeman.

Popular sounds, Judgement Yard alongside Immortal Movement duo of Gary B and Templeman will be rocking it on the decks.

Bofoz spokesperson Tanaka Ngorora said they were ready to host the show.

“It’s all systems go on our end and we’re happy that he’s here. On Friday Roman Virgo will tour the city and spend some time with fans during a meet and greet session at newly opened Circus,” said Ngorora.

“Tomorrow there’ll be sound check with all the artistes and then the show will roar into life in the evening.”

The Bofoz spokesperson explained how the winner will be selected.

“The public have been voting for their favourite contestants through an SMS voting campaign, which ran until September 13. The final winner’s score will be an aggregate of 50 percent SMS votes and 50 percent judge’s score at the grand finale. The list of judges is being finalised,” said Ngorora.