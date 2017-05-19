‘Rape’ at Barbourfields

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A MAN has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday just before midnight when she was coming from a local bar.

A court heard that Phillip Nsimbi (30) of Barbourfields suburb raped the woman who cannot be named for ethical reasons; about six hours after the Highlanders and Dynamos match that was abandoned just before half time due to crowd trouble.

Nsimbi appeared before magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a charge of rape.

Mr Tashaya did not ask him to plead and remanded him in custody to June 1.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said Nsimbi allegedly raped the woman who resides in the same suburb.

Mr Dlodlo said Nsimbi proposed love to the woman on Friday last week when they were at Emagumeni Sports Bar in Barbourfields suburb having some drinks. She turned him down.

The prosecutor said this did not go down well with Nsimbi who strangled the woman until she sustained scratch wounds on her neck.

“On May 14, after a football match the complainant went to Emagumeni Sports Bar to have some drinks with her friends. She left the place and proceeded to her home at 23:30PM. All of a sudden the woman heard a whispering voice from her back saying ‘stop there prostitute’,” said Mr Dlodlo.

“The accused person grabbed the complainant by the collar, pushed her and dragged her to a Barboufields Stadium entry gate whilst she was screaming for help but it was fruitless since nobody responded.”

Mr Dlodlo said Nsimbi slapped the complainant several times on her face before raping her once without protection.

“During the act, the complainant heard people who were passing by and screamed but the accused person threatened to kill her if she continued. A man came by to rescue the complainant but he failed to catch the accused person because he ran away,” he said.

Mr Dlodlo said the woman met police officers who were on patrol when she was on her way to report the matter.

He said Constables Zhou and Taruvinga arrested Nsimbi and referred the woman to the hospital.

The court heard that a medical report will be produced in court as evidence.

— @cynthiamthembo1