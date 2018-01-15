Raped, killed & Dumped: Gweru residents wake up to grisly scene in maize field

Munyaradzi Musiiwa/Whinsely Masara

A woman believed to be in her early 20s was raped and murdered before her body was dumped in a maize field in Ascot high density suburb in Gweru on Saturday.

The woman’s body was discovered in the wee hours of yesterday by a local resident.

It is understood that the woman who could not be identified was first raped and stabbed several times all over the body before her body was dumped in the maize field near Ascot High School.

The Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene at around 9AM and found police conducting investigations while scores of residents were gathered around trying to catch a glimpse of the body.

A police source said the woman’s undergarments had semen, an indication that she might have been raped before she was murdered.

“This woman had semen on her underwear. This shows that she must have been raped before she was stabbed. It also looks like she was using a pathway between Ascot and Mutasa high density suburb when the suspect pounced on her. We suspect that she was raped first and was later stabbed to death before her body was dragged into the maize field by the assailant.

“The suspect is still at large and we are still carrying out investigations,” said the police source.

Gweru Ward 8 Councillor Willard Ndaguta said the woman’s body was discovered yesterday morning without undergarments.

He said a plastic bag which had a loaf of bread, a bottle of juice and a picture of an unknown man was near the body.

“The woman must be 22 years or below because she looks young. Her body was discovered in the morning by a resident who was going about her morning chores. She then informed her neighbours who then called the police.

“We could not identify her which shows that she is not an Ascot resident. Her body had deep lacerations indicating that she was stabbed several times. We hope the culprit will be arrested because we are now living in fear,” he said.

Acting Midlands Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, a-19-year-old jilted Beitbridge man allegedly killed his wife who is also aged 19 in cold blood in the presence of her mother after she decided to end their marriage.

Doubt Mbedzi of Bandura village, under chief Sitaudze fled from the scene after committing the crime and is on the run.

His wife, Nomsa Moyo died on the spot after he stabbed her in the chest with a knife after she told him that she wanted to end their marriage.

The incident occurred at around 12noon when they were coming from a counselling session at one of their relative’s home in the same village last Wednesday.

The couple allegedly had a history of domestic disputes.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the murder.

He said investigations were underway.

“I can confirm we received a report of a murder case of a 19 year old woman who was killed by her husband after a marital dispute. Investigations are underway,” he said.

A relative to the now deceased who spoke on condition of anonymity said the couple had a history of domestic disputes.

“The couple had an outstanding history of disputes that they were failing to resolve. We constantly counselled them and on this day, they had gone for counselling.

“Moyo decided to end their marriage saying she could not take it anymore and was fed up of their endless disputes. This did not go down with Mbedzi who stormed out of the house before the counselling session was over,” said the relative.

He said Moyo left a few minutes later in the company of her mother.

“On their way back home, the pair met a furious Mbedzi who attacked them with fists. He wrestled with his wife and then produced a knife and stabbed her twice in the chest. She became unconscious falling to the ground.

Her mother ran to some neighbours close to the scene to seek help but upon their return, they found Moyo already dead," she said.