Rattan cane for HIV + rapist teen

Amanda Chikari, Midlands Reporter

A 16-year-old boy from Gweru has been sentenced to receive three strokes with a rattan cane after raping and infecting his three-year-old niece with HIV.

The accused person, whose name has been withheld for ethical reasons but is from Jaridhe Village in Chiwundura, appeared before Regional Magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire facing one count of rape and another one of deliberate transmission of HIV.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to receive three strokes with a rattan cane.

In passing his sentence Mr Nemadire considered the probation officer’s report.

“The probation officer’s report states that the accused is remorseful and regrets his actions but correctional services have to take their course,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Lloyd Mavhiza told the court that on April 5 2017 the complainant’s mother left the complainant in the care of her aunt.

“In the afternoon, the complainant together with her aunt’s son went to the accused person’s homestead to play. The accused person then called the complainant into the dining room and instructed her to sit on the sofa.

“He gave her a piece of meat before he made her lie down on the sofa,” said Mr Mavhiza.

He said the accused person then raped the minor once.

“The complainant later reported the matter to her mother and the complainant’s mother took her to her aunt who discovered that she had been raped.

“The complainant was taken to Chiwundura clinic for medical examination. A medical report was compiled and the complainant tested positive for HIV,” said Mr Mavhiza.

- @amanda49