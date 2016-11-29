RBZ continues to engage public over bond notes

Bianca Mlilo, Business Reporter

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says it is committed to continued engagements with members of the public over the bond notes even after their introduction into the market.

The RBZ introduced the notes yesterday and they are backed by a $200 million loan facility from Africa Export Import Bank (AfreximBank).

The monetary authority has indicated that $75 million worth of the bond notes will be circulating in the system by the end of next month.

The National University of Science and Technology held a public lecture on bond notes at the Small City Hall in Bulawayo yesterday with the objective of creating a deeper understanding of the surrogate currency.

Members of the public, academics, representatives of churches and non-governmental organisations, as well as the civic society attended the event.

Responding to questions from the floor, an official from the central bank’s public relations department Mr Khumbulani Shirichena said it was possible for an individual to approach the RBZ to exchange their bond notes, as they had put in place measures for such cases.

“We will help you by referring you to our subsidiary EasyLink (also known as Homelink) in as far as converting your bond notes to foreign currency,” he said.

RBZ governor Dr John Mangudya is on record saying the transacting public would not be forced to use bond notes.

“If travelling, you can make arrangements with your bank so that you can use your bank card outside the country, with a daily withdrawal limit,” Mr Shirichena added.

“Our door as RBZ is open to everyone, so you can come and put forward any complaints, concerns and suggestions you have. We will then take them forward for addressing.”

He said they did not envisage any activity in the parallel market as the amount of bond notes released was too little to warrant such attention.

He also called on citizens to report any malpractice by businesses, following reports that some businesses were charging extra on Real Time Gross Settlement transactions.

