‘Recognise, resist, report’. . . Players urged to adopt Fifa guidelines on match-fixing

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS chief executive officer and former Zifa vice-president Ndumiso Gumede has called upon players and football officials to embrace Fifa’s Triple R guidelines to combat the rampant match-fixing scourge.

The Triple R guidelines are meant to enable individuals to recognise, resist and report any signs or actual match-fixing taking place anywhere.

Gumede, who is among six Zimbabweans to be trained as Fifa accredited anti-match fixing trainers, told Bulawayo journalists last week that the most difficult part was recognising match-fixing as masterminds of the ill used very covert means ranging from cash incentives to threats on people’s lives.

The other accredited anti-match fixing trainers are Premier Soccer League chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele, Footballers Union of Zimbabwe president Desmond Maringwa, retired referee Brighton Mudzamiri, Fifa referees instructor Felix Tangawarima and former Zifa chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze.

“It takes an individual with a clear conscience to pick out match-fixing and actually resist it. These people are cunning in their dealings and they take their time until they have gained the trust of their target, so it is important for vulnerable groups like players and club officials to be able to recognise, resist and report match-fixing,” said Gumede.

Gumede said those in charge of running football in the country must take a keen interest in setting up systems that will help in early recognition of match-fixing. He said the judiciary must also put in place mechanisms to impose sanctions on those found guilty.

Fifa has adopted a zero tolerance approach to match manipulation and has set up an alliance with Interpol, which seeks to help associations like Zifa, government departments and law enforcement agencies to develop prevention strategies and integrity units, as well as providing training for specific audiences.

This is done through Interpol’s integrity in sport unit in partnership with Fifa’s security division.

The five core principles of prevention, partnerships, information coordination and pro-activity apply to each level of Interpol’s strategy to protect the integrity of sport.

According to Interpol, prevention is the most important factor in tackling match-fixing and corruption in sport. Prevention measures include awareness raising, training and education, as well as deterrents such as regulations that ensure sanctions for unprofessional behaviour.

“No organisation can tackle the problem of match-fixing alone. A cross-sector approach is necessary at national, regional and international levels in- order to successfully reduce match-fixing. Strategies should incorporate partnerships between sporting bodies and sports betting companies as well as public authorities, including law enforcement and regulators,” says Interpol.

It is important, says Interpol, that all stakeholders operate in a coordinated manner, especially at the national level, to ensure a comprehensive and unified approach to both the prevention of match-fixing and responses to allegations of match-fixing.

“Exhibiting leadership and acting proactively is essential to creating an effective strategy to protect sport from match-fixing. Anticipating threats and putting preventive measures are also key,” Interpol says.

