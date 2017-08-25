Ref-Air seeks $300k retooling package

Kiyapili Sibanda, Business Reporter

REFRIGERATION and Air Conditioning Services (Ref-Air) has engaged the Ministry of Industry and Commerce seeking support in raising $300 000 for retooling so as to meet export needs.

The Bulawayo-based company specialises in large and small scale refrigeration, air-conditioning supply, installation, service and repair. Its manufacturing facility specialises in design, manufacture and installation of foam injected polyurethane panels.

Company managing director Mr Clive Oxden-Willows and his top staff met the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Chiratidzo Mabuwa at their factory on Wednesday, where they tabled their request and discussed challenges and opportunities for the company.

He told Business Chronicle after the closed door engagement that the initial retooling exercise they did was not adequate as they needed to expand operations and be able to import raw materials on time to supply the market.

“Initially we invested about $300 000 in retooling, which is the machinery we are operating with at the moment but we now looking at similar figures again that is $300 000. We need it in stages as we do not want to bite more than we can chew because we have to pay back loans,” said Mr Oxden-Willows.

“The ministry is working with us now and for us to retool it helps us when we get into the export market and then get foreign currency for raw materials. That is the big issue for us at the moment.”

He also said the Government was supporting their invite to Turkey for business to business knowledge sharing with their foreign counterparts.

Mr Oxden-Willows said the viability of the company was crippled by lack of adequate plant equipment and delays in payments for raw materials.

“Our main challenge is the additional plant equipment and payment for raw materials. We are skilled in what we do but timeous payments for raw materials and upgrading of plant equipment are our main worries at the present moment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Oxden-Willows said the company employs about 50 people and they plan to expand to 100 employees in the future. — @Kiyaz_Cool.