Resource mobilisation arm for Zim-Asset II

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

PLANS are underway to introduce a resource mobilisation cluster to provide funding for programmes under Zim-Asset II, a senior Government official said yesterday.

Consultations are already underway for Zim-Asset II, which would succeed the initial phase of the country’s economic blue-print, which began in 2013 and expires in 2018. Zim-Asset II is expected to spread into 2023.

Speaking during a Zim-Asset II provincial consultative workshop for Matabeleland North in Lupane, director for policy formulation, analysis and coordination in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), Mr Edward Samuriwo, said Zim-Asset II would ride on the achievements of Zim-Asset I.

“Presently, there are considerations by Government to add another cluster on Zim-Asset. The cluster, which would be the fifth cluster of the Zim-Asset will be on resource mobilisation. Discussions are still underway so at the moment, l cannot safely say it will be there or not when Zim-Asset II is introduced,” he said.

Zim-Asset presently has four clusters, which are food security and nutrition, social services and poverty eradication, infrastructure and utilities, and value addition and beneficiation.

Mr Samuriwo said the first phase of Zim-Asset has scored notable achievements such as infrastructure development and improved national food security. “Despite the notable achievements, there were challenges that have been experienced in the implementation of Zim-Asset I. For example, when Zim-Asset was formulated it was not stated where the money to fund programmes under the economic blue-print will come from. So, a fifth resource mobilisation cluster needs to be provided as one of the main clusters,” he said.

It is believed that Zim-Asset II would analyse Zimbabwe’s objectives and priorities in relation to all sectors in response to well-identified national needs.

Zim-Asset II will detail the challenges, opportunities and proposes how the role of individual sectors can be seen in context.

Earlier on in a speech read on his behalf on the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the Principal director in the Ministry of Macro-Economic Planning and Investment Promotion, Mr Taguma Mahonde, Permanent Secretary Dr Judith Kateera said SDGs seek to achieve sustainable development in its three dimensions – economic, social and environmental.

“Focus on the goals will trigger activity leading to the ultimate goal of eliminating poverty in all its forms everywhere,” she said.

Dr Kateera said it should be appreciated, however, that implementation of policies, projects, and programmes on all the SDGs were presently underway in the country with the Government working in collaboration with development partners and the private sector. — @okazunga