Resources hinder campaigns, decry women candidates

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

WOMEN contesting in the upcoming harmonised elections have said resource constraints are a major challenge hindering their campaigns.

The Chronicle spoke to a number of women across the political divide who, however, said patriarchal attitudes would not deter them from winning the harmonised elections set for July 30.

Ms Sehliselo Ndebele (30), who represents Mthwakwazi Republic Party, said she has resorted to door-to-door campaigns in Bulawayo East constituency where she is hoping to be a Member of Parliament.

“Campaigning is tough especially for a newly established party like ours but it is worth the sacrifice. I often have to use measly savings to acquire campaign material and have been walking door-to-door so I reach out to the people,” she said.

According to Ms Ndebele, corruption and marginalisation are top two priorities that she will fight when elected into Parliament.

“Women still suffer from the pull her down syndrome and have had instances where people look down on me because I am a woman running for a seat. I however, promise to bring about development especially to the people of Bulawayo who for decades have suffered marginalisation and underdevelopment,” she said.

Ms Sikhangezile Mlotshwa (43) from Nketa, a Ward 35 candidate from MDC-T, said campaigning was still favourable to men with resources.

“As a housewife I have had to work extra hard to ensure campaigns run smoothly. I believe this is not the case with our male counterparts who for a long time have enjoyed owning the means of production,” said Ms Mlotshwa.

“I therefore promise the people of Nketa that I will ensure they have equal access to resources and services. I also pledge to work extra hard and bring in donors who will help create employment so our people can afford all services which are basic human rights.”

For Pastor Esnath Bulayani (52) from the People’s Rainbow Coalition said building a clinic for Emganwini residents is her top priority.

“I am vying for the Nketa Constituency seat and I hope to build at least one clinic for the people among other development projects. As a woman and mother I am grieved by the fact that our communities are now full of orphans, vulnerable children, child-headed families and the elderly who cannot afford a decent livelihood,” she said.

Ms Bulayani said she was confident her party would deliver the people of Bulawayo from all their sorrows.

“We are also grateful as women because the political environment is not as bad as in the past. We now have the freedom of speech and association and with such, I believe women have a chance to be in power.”

A majority of the candidates said surprisingly, male residents were encouraging them to soldier on and run for the election.

Ms Stella Ndlovu, who is eyeing the Luveve seat on an MDC Alliance ticket, said the constituency she is eyeing is the biggest in Bulawayo hence more work is required.

“The non-existent road network makes campaigns tiresome and I plan to address that as soon as I am elected into power.

“The people of Cowdray Park have a bagful of unresolved issues which affects daily living and I know as a party we will fix all their problems if given a chance,” said Ms Ndlovu. — @thamamoe