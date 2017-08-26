Resurgent Caps invade Gweru

Lovemore Zigara in Gweru

RESURGENT Caps United invade Chapungu United FC’s base for this afternoon’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Ascot Stadium.

After a poor run in form following their elimination from the Caf Champions League, the champions have stemmed the tide and registered consecutive wins in their previous three matches.

Caps go into today’s match bubbling with confidence following a 2-1 win over army side Black Rhinos last week.

Makepekepe were crowned 2016 league champions at Ascot Stadium on the last day of the season after beating the airmen 1–0.

Simba Nhivi, who has since left the club, scored the all-important goal in the third minute as Caps secured their first league title in more than a decade.

However, it will be a different ball game altogether this afternoon as Chapungu, who are still to win a game in the second half of the season, will be looking to strike the right chord against a buoyant Caps.

Chapungu will take solace in that they remain unbeaten at home since Week 3 when they went down 1-2 to Hwange.

Chapungu gaffer Tendai Chikuni said he is looking forward to a positive result against the champions.

“The way we look at it is how we have performed in the previous games and try to look forward to the next game. We have a different strategy for every game and we hope for the best against Caps. We want to maintain our good home record and this is one game which will test our character and we are up to the challenge,” said Chikuni.

He reported a clean bill of health in his camp, except for winger Ian Nyoni, who is nursing an ankle injury.

Chikuni remained hopeful that Nyoni would pass a late fitness test. – @lavuzigara1