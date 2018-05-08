Reward players doing well, Gidiza urges Mhofu

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS legend Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda has challenged senior national team coach Sunday Chidzambwa to reward players that have been consistent performers in the domestic league with a call-up to the Cosafa Cup squad.

The former midfield maestro was gifted with intelligence to read the game and his ball artistry and pin-point passes charmed Chidzambwa during his time.

Last month, Chidzambwa said he was looking for “another” Gidiza, someone capable of turning the game around within a split second.

Chidzambwa is this week expected to name a provisional squad ahead of their defence of the Cosafa Cup in South Africa from May 27 to June 9.

“I know Mhofu (Chidzambwa), he is a shrewd tactician and with an experienced technical team that also has Rahman Gumbo. I’m confident they are going to reward some of the players that have been consistent performers in the domestic league. If I’m to single out the players that have been impressive for me so far, Highlanders’ McClive Phiri and Chicken Inn’s Divine Lunga are the best wingbacks,” said Sibanda.

“I know that the Warriors will be using Cosafa to prepare for the Total African Cup of Nations that get underway in September, but this tournament should also be used to reward players that have been doing well in the domestic league.

“During our days, we were rewarded for playing well and we could even be considered ahead of foreign-based players. Chidzambwa knows players and I’ve no doubt that by rewarding local players, he will be in a way challenging players to do well as this will be seen as a sign that good performers are rewarded,” he said.

The Warriors’ first match in defence of the Cosafa Cup title will be against Group B winners in the quarter-final stage.

Group B has Angola, Botswana, Mauritius and Malawi.

Hosts South Africa will take on the winner of Group A, which has Mozambique, Madagascar, Comoros Islands and Seychelles.

The other two quarter-finals will see four-time winners Zambia clashing with Namibia and Lesotho taking on Swaziland.

Besides Phiri, who is proving to be the best find of Madinda Ndlovu’s Highlanders’ ECD project, Sibanda said Bosso central defender Peter Muduhwa also deserved a national team call-up.

The attacking and defensive qualities of Phiri, Muduhwa and Lunga and their ability to initiate attacks from the back have impressed Sibanda.

On the goalkeeping front, Sibanda said Ngezi Platinum Stars’ Donovan Bernard, who has only conceded two from 10 games, can compete for a place against the foreign-based George Chigova and Tatenda Mukuruva.

Looking to the future, Sibanda said Highlanders’ Brian Banda, Michael Charamba of Ngezi, who has six assists, and Bulawayo Chiefs’ Perfect Tatenda Chikwende can provide creativity in midfield.

James Mukombwe of FC Platinum as well as the Ngezi duo of Liberty Chakoroma and Terrence Dzukamanja have also been consistent performers at their teams.

Shabanie Mine’s David Temwanjira and Lameck Nhamo of Triangle lead the scorers chat with five goals each.

Sibanda thinks Chidzambwa might opt for foreign-based players to lead his attack, with the two likely called up to get national team set-up experience.

“At times being part of the national team set-up gives one confidence and challenges them to even work hard at their club. Even if Chidzambwa might not travel with some of the boys, introducing them to the national team is good for their careers, especially the youngsters,” Sibanda said.

