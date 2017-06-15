Rhinos roll back years with Highlanders win

June 15, 2017 Sport
Black Rhinos players celebrate a goal

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau
Black Rhinos 3 – 0 Highlanders

ARE Black Rhinos turning back the hands of time to exactly 30 years ago when they were last crowned champions of Zimbabwe football?

The army side made another huge statement when they handed giants Highlanders a hiding at Morris Depot yesterday but Chauya Chipembere coach Stanford “Stix” Mtizwa still wants more from his charges.

Mtizwa was thrilled by the brace scored by Lot Chiwunga and another goal from the penalty spot by goalkeeper Herbert Rusawo which took the army side back at the summit of the Premiership standings.

Rhinos took the overnight control of the race, equal on 26 points with early pace-setters Ngezi Platinum Stars, who play Dynamos this evening at the National Sports Stadium.

“I am happy that my boys are matching all these big guys – Dynamos, Highlanders, Chicken Inn. I want them to keep up the momentum. Maybe, that would take us where we want.

‘‘I have always said we want to run away from relegation but if we keep winning then we would be talking about the top four,” said Mtizwa.

Chiwunga struck  just before the half-time whistle when he headed the ball home in a crowded box from a short corner-kick that was engineered by Milton Kureva and Jameson Mukombwe on the right.

The former Warriors fringe man doubled his tally soon after the restart when goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda made a horrendous blunder, spilling a long range grounder from Mukombwe into the path of the advancing striker.

It got worse for Bosso when referee Norman Matemera penalised defender Tendai Ndlovu, albeit harshly, after Chiwunga tumbled to the ground in a tussle for possession.

Goalkeeper Herbert Rusawo beat his opposite number Sibanda with a rising shot into the roof of the net.

“I think lately we have been crying more about our strikers because mostly midfielders and defenders were scoring. Now that we have been working with those strikers, I think it is paying,’’ said Mtizwa.

‘‘They are now scoring. We are still going to work on them to score more than two goals in a game especially Lot.”

Highlanders had some good scoring opportunities but Prince Dube somehow blew their best chance of the day over the bar when coming face-to-face with the goalkeeper on 57 minutes, with Rhinos still leading 2-0.

“We played football and they won the match, this is what happened today. We played very good football, we had very good combinations, everything was there, we created many chances but the problem was we were not scoring.

‘‘And we made stupid mistakes in defending and you would not expect us to win the match.

“In the first half we had two good chances to score and in the second half we had two to three good chances,’’ said coach Elroy Akbay.

Teams

Black Rhinos: H. Rusawo, J. Mukombwe, M. Kureva, S. Linyama, B. Homora, D. Mudadi, T. Chigudu, C. Chitsamba, R. Mwenga (L. Samaraya, 68th min), B. Marere (V. Mhandu, 86th min), L. Chiwunga (Y. Salima, 86th min)

Highlanders: A. Sibanda, B. Phiri (G. Makaruse, 53rd min), H. Moyo, P. Mudhuwa, T. Ndlovu, T. Ngulube, S. Munawa, A. Gahadzikwa (K. Nadolo, 83rd min), R. Kutsanzira, P. Dube, R. Matema
  • Rtd general

    Sometimes you can never understand how this coach works.Rhinos is a new team in the league and has thoroughly studied the so called big teams and players. Akbay has 3 secret weapons on his disposal in the form of the still in studied foreign players but he can’t use them .so why did Bosso waste money on acquiring their services if they aren’t good enough.look at the line up,no surprises or any tactical formation here.Surely if you see the Naija guys enquiring for the services of G.Nyoni who the coach see as surplus to requirement it leaves a lot to be desired.3-0from Rhinos is totally unacceptable. This is Bosso we are talking about.

    • Gxibixhegu Ngcebetsha

      It seems a violent response from Highlanders supporters is never considered if their team is soundly beaten, even in light of some controversial officiating!

  • mtungwa

    Chances of Highlanders winning against Rhinos were next to nil and I totally agree with Rtd general. There is something wrong with our coach. All our young players have been frozen out. We bought three foreigners and he does not use them. Why, why, why. He is getting too comfortable and it is not amusing. Caps beat Bantu Rovers 3 nil and we were only able to beat them 2 – 1. Are we really gunning for the championship. We are slowly but surely losing ground.There is a time the coach boycotted training because of his outstanding salaries. Bona manje, he is getting his dues but he is not meeting his own side of the bargain. These things have a way of coming back to haunt you.