Rhinos, Shabanie stalemate

Mukudzei Chingwere in Zvishavane

Shabanie Mine 2 -2 Black Rhinos

SHABANIE MINE salvaged a point against complacent Black Rhinos despite the circus by the host stand-in coach Chris Moyo who appeared as if he was taking instructions from the terraces in this Castle Lager Premiership soccer match at Maglas yesterday.

The Chinda Boys were on Friday plunged into crisis when youthful gaffer Takesure Chiragwi resigned, allegedly in protest over the appointment of personnel in his technical department.

Moyo led from the dugout but was constantly going to the perimeter fence as if to get instructions from recently appointed technical advisor Rowan Nenzou who is yet to get a licence to be able to seat on the technical bench.

It was the visitors who took the initiative earlier on when the duo of Tafadzwa Jaravani and Lot Chiunga took advantage of the shambolic set-up by the host to thrust the visitors into a first half lead.

But Shabanie buoyed by their fans ensured a share of spoils with the duo of Tatenda Makuwe and David Temwanjira scoring twice late in the match.

Yesterday’s result means Black Rhinos are now on 22 points while Shabanie Mine are still in the dreaded zone with just 13 points after 16 rounds of matches.

Moyo was happy at the final whistle for a powerful comeback, attributing the late surge to his half-time pep talk which lifted the the spirits of his players.

“Our players were a bit affected psychological in the first half but at half-time we them that it is natural to make mistakes in football and they came back strongly.

“Rhinos are a good team and they have been getting some good results of late so when we came into the game we were a bit cautious and we gave them a lot of respect.

“But towards the end of the match the guys played very well and we managed to get a point which is good for our team,” said Moyo.

After just 11 minutes the army side was gifted a goal when Jaravani’s low free-kick from distance caught Biggie Temera in goal for the asbestos miners unawares.

Chiunga doubled the visitors advantage in the 37th minute with what looked like a harmless strike which again caught Temera off guard.

After the breather the hosts were a bit settled and started knitting together a few passes with the visitors removing their foot from the pedal with three points seemingly in the bag.

Ten minutes before full-time Shabanie pulled one goal back through Makuwe’s half volley to beat an exposed Ashley Reyners in goal for the army side.

Seven minutes later there was a moment of brilliance from Shabanie lethal forward Temwanjira who beat two defenders before firing home the equaliser in-between Reyners legs.

Rhinos coach Hebert Maruwa was a disappointed man at the final whistle saying his charges lost concentration after the breather.

“We did ourselves a favour by scoring early in the match but when we came back from the break we went to sleep.

“We conceded two silly goals but that is part of the game,” said Maruva.

Teams

Shabanie Mine: B Temera, L Manyande, A Maliselo, N Mpofu, D Taderera, J Nyabinde, T Chigede, T Ajana (T Makuwe 38thmin), K Dhlamini (R Kawondera 81st min), C Rusere (T Mupumha 70th min), D Temwanjira

Black Rhinos: A Reyners, M Mambare, F Banda, B Homora, S Jimu, D Mudadi, W Kapinda, T Jaravani, V Mhandu (N Padzarondora 75th min), W Taderera, L Chiunga (B Sarukuro 52nd min)