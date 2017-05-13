RIPKaraboMokoena: Celebs react to shocking death

Numerous high-profile celebrities have joined thousands of people in paying tribute to Karabo Mokoena after news of her death emerged on Thursday morning.

The young South African woman’s murder, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend, sparked widespread outrage and sent shock waves through the continent.

The alleged brutality of her murder struck a chord with thousands of men and women who have since filled social media with tributes and strong messages against women abuse.

Among the thousands of messages that have filled social media are powerful stories.

Actress Letoya Makhene spoke about the chilling effects of abuse.

“It peels away at your soul, layer by layer until you feel you have nothing left but him.”

TV personality and actress Boity Thulo expressed her sadness.

“Men continue to be our greatest threat, our worst enemy”.

Locally, Star FM presenter, Itai Mutinhiri said relationships should never be toxic, urging women not to tolerate any form of abuse.

“Never make excuses for a man who raises his hand on you. Not even one time. I know this too well. This business of saying ‘this person loves me a lot and that’s why he’s so obsessed with me’ will lead you to the grave.

“I don’t know why some friends and relatives even encourage women to stay in abusive relationships. He’ll never change and if your ex is a beast, get a protection order and make sure he does not get close to you ever.

“This story just reminded me of some situations, I’ve seen that could have led to this. This is not love.”

Activist, Tendai Wenyika said: “RIP beautiful Karabo Mokoena. There’s no human tragedy as grave as meeting your end in the hands of someone you love.”

She urged fellow women to learn from Karabo’s fateful incident.

“Please, don’t wait as long as she did to realise that monsters are sometimes hidden in the faces of our boyfriends, fathers, brothers, husbands and these other men we open our hearts to. Keep your heart as open and as loving as it is, but also take heed and remember monsters are real. The pains of being of a woman. . . ”

Hashtag RIPKarabo sparked conversation on social media with another #MenAreTrash being created.

Comedian Oliver Keith, however, bashed the #MenAreTrash tag saying people needed to desist from painting men with one brush as not all of them are abusive.

“I sympathise with Karabo’s family and friends. However, I’ll not endorse #MenAreTrash. I am NOT trash. I am an honest young man, I live life honestly, I am loving, supportive, caring, loyal and patient,” said Keith.

Karabo, a young woman who went missing two weeks ago, was found dead on Thursday morning. Her friend, Stephanie Long, had been posting Karabo’s pictures on social media, asking for people to help her find her friend.

“My friend has been missing since about April 28. If you have seen her please let me know,” reads the message that has been circulating on social media with Karabo’s picture.

After days of searching for her, her father, Tshepo Mokoena, confirmed on Facebook that his daughter had been found dead and her body burnt. He alleged someone close to her confessed to him that they had killed Karabo and burnt her body.

— TimesLive/Showbiz Reporter