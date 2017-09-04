Ritual at ‘killer’s’ doorway – MaPecca’s family seeks alternative justice

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

THE late Tawanda ‘MaPecca’ Moyo’s relatives yesterday morning took his body to the business premises of the man who shot him which are in the city centre saying it was part of “rituals” to ensure justice prevails before proceeding to Lady Stanley cemetery for burial.

MaPecca (43), a former member of Siyaya Arts group was shot by businessman Oricious Moyo when he allegedly confronted him after he caught Oricious redhanded relaxing with his wife Jacqueline Chesigelenasos Moyo in a car at a house in Emganwini suburb on July 25.

The artiste was left with a bullet lodged in his spine following the shooting incident.

He was admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital and underwent an operation to remove the bullet but died last Tuesday at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he had been transferred to after the operation.

MaPecca’s wife did not attend the burial.

Oricious alleges that he shot MaPecca in self-defence after he had tried to rob him.

MaPecca however said after suspecting that his wife was having an affair with the businessman, he decided to investigate and was shot when he caught the lovebirds together.

The businessman, a well known malayitsha who operates a fast food outlet in the city, is the employer of MaPecca’s wife.

There was a brief traffic jam at the food outlet at corner 12th Avenue and Fife Street when MaPecca’s relatives removed the coffin from the hearse and placed it at the front of Oricious’ takeaway outlet, Fish and Chicken City.

Some of the mourners stopped their cars in the middle of the road while the brief ritual was being performed.

There were suggestions to dump the coffin at the shop but it was later agreed that MaPecca deserved a decent burial despite his tragic death.

Mourners said they passed through the shop to express their anger and bitterness over MaPecca’s shooting which they said was unwarranted.

“We have come to this place to express our bitterness at what Moyo did. We want him to know that we’ll never forgive him for shooting Mapecca,” said a relative.

The outlet, which is usually open on Sundays was closed yesterday after Moyo allegedly received a tip off that MaPecca’s family was planning to conduct a ritual at his business premises.

After about 20 minutes at the shop, the deceased’s relatives proceeded to Lady Stanley where MaPecca was buried.

Earlier on, a funeral service was held for MaPecca at Stanley Square, where the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Cde Nomthandazo Moyo and other speakers demanded justice.

“Life should be fair even to the poor. We therefore want justice on this matter. I’ll personally follow up on this matter and make sure that justice prevails,” said Minister Moyo.

Former Siyaya member Simon Mambazo and musician Jeys Marabini also demanded justice.

MaPecca said on the night he was shot, he had trailed his wife from work in the city to the point where she was picked by Oricious. He then trailed the two in a hired vehicle to Oricious’ house where he contronted the two while parked at the gate leading to his shooting.

He said he was left lying on the ground, crying for help until a man from one of the nearby houses came out and as he attempted to call an ambulance, Oricious returned to the scene with the police.

MaPecca allegedly refused to let his wife visit him in hospital.

Oricious appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya on August 11 facing an attempted murder charge.

Stewart Nyathi (28) of Njube and Leeroy Malunga (27) of Iminyela, who were also jointly charged with MaPecca, appeared before the same magistrate facing attempted robbery charges for the same incident.

Oricious is counter-accusing Nyathi, Malunga and the late MaPecca of attempting to rob him, resulting in the shooting incident.

Oricious, Tawanda, Nyathi and Malunga were all placed off remand and the matter will proceed by way of summons once investigations are complete.—@pamelashumba1