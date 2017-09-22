Rival protests in Togo as govt blasts street ‘coup d’etat’

Lome — Thousands thronged the streets of Togo’s seaside capital on Wednesday after the ruling party asked supporters to march at the same time as planned opposition protests demanding the removal of President Faure Gnassingbe, the scion of Africa’s oldest political dynasty.

The rival demonstrations in Lome came a day after the opposition boycotted a vote on constitutional reform which would have included a presidential term limit, arguing that it was a ploy to let Gnassingbe remain in power till 2030.

The opposition wanted the limit to apply retroactively so that Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005, could not run again in 2020. His father Gnassingbe Eyadema ruled from 1967 till his death in 2005.

The opposition marches began at around 1100 GMT at three meeting points.

They came after giant rallies on September 6 and 7 seeking the president’s ouster that drew more than 100 000 people on the streets – a record in a country which has been widely criticised for stifling democracy.

The protesters held up posters declaring “Faure must go” and “Free my country, 50 years is enough”.

Police and soldiers armed with heavy machine guns flanked the streets in pick-up trucks. Mobile phone networks and 3G services appeared to have been severed.

“We are not jihadists, we are not rebels,” said Abdallah, 42, a supporter of the Panafrican National Party (PNP). “We just want democracy, we are tired.”

Communications Minister Guy Lorenzo condemned what he called a “coup d’etat” on the streets.

The government meanwhile asked the opposition to show “responsibility and restraint” and warned that “people of foreign nationalities were looking to participate in acts of violence” during the marches. — AFP