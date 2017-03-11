ROAD RAGE MENACE: Coltart almost run over in incident: Reckless driver opposes traffic

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent
FORMER Education Minister David Coltart was almost run over by a reckless driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road in Bulawayo yesterday.

Mr Coltart posted the road rage video on Facebook showing the driver of a white Mercedes Benz C Class registration number ADA 8205 almost running him over.

He had to jump to safety while the Mercedes Benz sped off. The incident occurred at the intersection of Cecil Avenue and Banff Road in Hillside suburb while Mr Coltart was driving his daughter to school.

The road rage incident occurred as the road was partially closed due to an accident.

In the video, other motorists are seen patiently waiting for their chance to pass, but the Mercedes Benz driver crosses a continuous white line, blocking vehicles in the oncoming traffic lane.

Mr Coltart is seen getting out of his vehicle to try and engage the driver who arrogantly drives off, almost hitting the politician and a woman.

“As I was walking back around the front of his car, he saw a small gap to the left and that was when he tried to run me over forcing his way through.

Fortunately I was able to step aside and so was not injured, but his intention was clear and his car rammed my knees. Had I stood my ground, or been less agile, he would have kept going. He drove round the accident and off into the distance,” said Mr Coltart.

He said he managed to identify the vehicle 15 minutes later and recorded its number plates before reporting the matter to the police.

“The car involved is a white Mercedes Benz registration number ADA 8205. If anyone knows the identity of owner please let me know as that will help the police in their investigations and in the civil action I may take against this arrogant and dangerous young man,” Mr Coltart said.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said the case had not reached her office.

She however, called on motorists to observe the rules of the road.

“Motorists should know that the roads are not meant for individuals and drivers should respect the rules of the road. There is no motorist who is better than the other,” Insp Simango said.

— @nqotshili.
  • Sipho

    Whilst I do not condone the behaviour of the driver I however feel that Coltart was stupid in this case. Why stand in front of a moving vehicle in the hope of making the driver stop? Seriously. Is he a policeman? I have also noted the arrogant behaviour of white drivers on Bulawayo roads. They seem to think that we are still in Rhodesia. They can’t even hide how bitter they are about losing their white privileges. You can see how angry they are that they have lost their power over a black man. The same behaviour can be seen in queues. They think they have a right to skip queues due to the colour of their skin. What is even more sad is that you see some blacks still thinking that the white man is more superior. You see someone’s rights being violated and yet they will be giggling like some fools. Nxa mani

    • Hashi Elimnyama

      You are obviously Zanu stooge in your thinking, you could as well be that driver…you still thinking Rhodesia and mentioning all the rubbish… you are racist skunk

      • Sipho

        And you are a brainwashed idiot who is happy to be bossed around by these imperialists in the land of our own fathers. Have you ever worked under a white man to see how they behave?

        • Hashi Elimnyama

          Heyi slima seZanu, just because you a black person and a Zanu skunk doesn’t give you a right to drive on the wrong side of the road and nearly run over a human being. It shows that you have an inferiority complex because if you didn’t u would not be promoting racism because by virtue of being human u know you are equal you don’t have to fight for it fool. Deal with your inferiorities and let go of racism, kuzokunceda kakhulu slima seshangane

          • Sipho

            What was the human being doing outside his car trying to stop a vehicle with his bare hands? Isilima nguwe mntane sifebe.

    • Skhu

      You are right my friend. I remember once when I was driving with my family. I made an error in judgement and overtook this white driver without realizing that there was an oncoming vehicle. Instead of slowing down to allow me safe passage the white driver instead increased speed whilst shouting racist insults through the window. He obviously wanted me to have a head on collision! Fortunately the other driver opened the way for me. A large percentage of the white population still hate blacks with a passion…

    • Logic

      You are very bitter. Watch the video first before expressing your bitterness. Umuntu did not stand in front of the vehicle.

  • Hermanus

    Its a Zanu Pf driver, I wonder if the police will do anything about it

    • Gumbo

      They mustn’t do anything at all. Coltart was very wrong in this case. What was he doing? These whites still think they are our masters.

      • Hermanus

        How is that so, whites thinking they are masters….a fool driving on the wrong side and u are supporting the fool just because Coltart who is white attempted to stop him. How low can u go fool? U are condoning a fool and criminal because of your deep rooted racism. Uyinja kaMgabe straight

        • Gumbo

          Wena nja. If you try to stop a vehicle with your bare hands you will get killed. Isilima nguwe lo Vaas wakho u Coltart.

      • Logic

        Have you even watched the video? Coltart was very right

  • Malcom X

    Bulala ibhunu. Who does Coltart think he is trying to control traffic? Bloody white racist.

    • Skhu

      • Logic

        Wena why didn’t you slow down since you made the misjudgement?

    • Gotsha

      You are such an arsehole who deserves not to live among mankind. Conceived whilst your pigoted mom was squatting. Moron.

      • Nqoe

        Inhlamba ngezani kanti ndoda? Awulanhloni umuntu omdala ongangawe ovukela ukukhuluma inhlamba kuphephandaba likazulu. Khula mani. Nxa ulombono owehlukane lowabanye why not say it in a decent way? You sound like one of those cowards who hide behind their gadgets but can’t say the same things when we can see their faces

  • Iris

    This was not a question of controlling traffic by mere hands. It was a question of trying to put across the proper road regulations. Had there been a fatal accident caused by this Mercedes lunatic driver would you all be saying this vile?? A few days ago, there was a nasty fatal accident in your damn wretched city and you have forgotten about that??? What is so special about him to drive his God forbid, long scrapy yard car worse still on the wrong side of the road? It’s unfortunate that traffic fines in Zimbabwe are measley, otherwise the idiot deserves to serve, alternatively a heavy fine. Why can’t people respect motor traffic rules?? Had he caused an accident would he have proceeded with journey? It’s really sad that traffic fines of a mere $5.00 is imposed. There should be an increase of +1000% to curtail this anarchy on the roads.

  • Peace

    Trying to be a vigilante comes with great risk. Coltart is too old to be doing such things, yes trying to be a hero is admirable but is worth risking your life. Leave the idiot driver to go and just take down his number plate