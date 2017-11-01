Robbery at security company

November 1, 2017 Local News
The Fawcett Security Company regional offices in Gweru

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief
EIGHT robbers armed with mattocks and picks cut a fence and tied the hands of two security guards before getting away with over $4 000 and a revolver at Fawcett Security Company regional offices in Gweru.

Police in Gweru have since launched a manhunt for the eight suspects.

Acting Midlands’ provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident which happened on Monday between 1 AM and 3 AM.

“There was an incident at Fawcett Security Company in Gweru and police investigations are underway,” she said.

However, employees at the company said the armed robbery could have been an inside job since the robbers knew how to easily enter the premises, disarm security guards as well disconnect the alarm before making off with $4 000 and a revolver that was being kept in one of the offices.

“Between 1 and 3 AM on Monday, eight robbers armed with mattocks and picks broke into Fawcett Security Company offices through the fence. Four robbers attacked and disarmed a security guard who was in the guard room before tying his hands and feet. They bundled him in the bed of flowers,” said the source.

He said three armed robbers remained on guard where they had thrown the security guard while the other five proceeded to the offices.

They allegedly broke a window and while still outside, pointed a gun at another security guard who was in the office.

The source said they ordered the security guard to open the door and when he complied, they tied his hands.

“When they entered the office, they vandalised the radio, alarm and CCTV systems. They broke into the strong room and picked two money boxes which had cash.

“They however, carried one box after the police who had been alerted by a passerby, arrived at the scene. They went away with a box with about $4 000 cash,” said the source.

The source said had they managed to take all the money boxes with them, the security company could have lost $11 000 in total.
