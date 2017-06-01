‘ROGUE’ COPS BUSTED: 4 officers ‘extort’ $100 from SA driver

Angeline Mpofu Court Reporter

FOUR “rogue” police officers set up a bogus road block and forced a South African driver to bribe them with $100 after he went through an amber traffic light, a court heard yesterday.Thulisani Pakarambwa, 34, from Pelandaba, Fortune Phiri, 26, from Hillside, Alice Mapepa, 23, from ZRP Hillside and Desmond Charuma, 23, yesterday appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Tawanda Muchema facing charges of extortion.

They all pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Garry Royane Edwards was cruising in his Toyota Fortuner along Phillips Drive in Malindela, Bulawayo, shortly after 12PM on March 19 when the four police officers emerged from the trees and ordered him to stop.

He was in the company of his wife, Sandra, and mum, Morren.

The officers told Edwards that he had skipped a red traffic signal and asked for his driver’s licence and temporary import permit, the court heard.

Pakarambwa, it is alleged, returned Edwards’ driver licence but held on to his temporary import permit for his vehicle, which has a South African registration.

Prosecuting, Caroline Matanga said the other three officers connived with Pakarambwa in deceiving Edwards that he was under arrest for driving through a red traffic light.

The officers proceeded to conduct a search of Edwards’ vehicle, but everything was in order.

Edwards, the court heard, was then told that his vehicle would be impounded by the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) and he would face prosecution.

“When Edwards asked for his import permit, one of the male accused told him that the only way to set him free will only be if he gives them $100,” said Matanga.

“The accused persons then asked Edwards to sign in their note book that he had been warned for wrong-doing. He was given his permit back and was set free,” said Matanga.

Matanga said the quartet had “unlawfully and intentionally exerted illegitimate pressure” on Edwards, “extracting from him $100 for themselves”.

The court heard that Edwards, “who could not let the bogus traffic cops go unpunished”, drove to Bulawayo Central Police Station and made a report. Officers responded and arrested the quartet.

Magistrate Muchema released the four police officers on $25 bail each.

Their trial is expected to start on April 25.