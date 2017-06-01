‘ROGUE’ COPS BUSTED: 4 officers ‘extort’ $100 from SA driver

April 12, 2014 Headlines, Top Stories
Law will police the police . . . Four suspects who are members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police wait outside the court.

Angeline Mpofu Court Reporter
FOUR “rogue” police officers set up a bogus road block and forced a South African driver to bribe them with $100 after he went through an amber traffic light, a court heard yesterday.Thulisani Pakarambwa, 34, from Pelandaba, Fortune Phiri, 26, from Hillside, Alice Mapepa, 23, from ZRP Hillside and Desmond Charuma, 23, yesterday appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Tawanda Muchema facing charges of extortion.

They all pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Garry Royane Edwards was cruising in his Toyota Fortuner along Phillips Drive in Malindela, Bulawayo, shortly after 12PM on March 19 when the four police officers emerged from the trees and ordered him to stop.

He was in the company of his wife, Sandra, and mum, Morren.

The officers told Edwards that he had skipped a red traffic signal and asked for his driver’s licence and temporary import permit, the court heard.

Pakarambwa, it is alleged, returned Edwards’ driver licence but held on to his temporary import permit for his vehicle, which has a South African registration.

Prosecuting, Caroline Matanga said the other three officers connived with Pakarambwa in deceiving Edwards that he was under arrest for driving through a red traffic light.

The officers proceeded to conduct a search of Edwards’ vehicle, but everything was in order.

Edwards, the court heard, was then told that his vehicle would be impounded by the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) and he would face prosecution.

“When Edwards asked for his import permit, one of the male accused told him that the only way to set him free will only be if he gives them $100,” said Matanga.

“The accused persons then asked Edwards to sign in their note book that he had been warned for wrong-doing. He was given  his permit back and was set free,” said Matanga.

Matanga said the quartet had “unlawfully and intentionally exerted illegitimate pressure” on Edwards, “extracting from him $100 for themselves”.

The court heard that Edwards, “who could not let the bogus traffic cops go unpunished”, drove to Bulawayo Central Police Station and made a report. Officers responded and arrested the quartet.

Magistrate Muchema released the four police officers on $25 bail each.

Their trial is expected to start on April 25.
  • Benjamin

    “…the four police officers emerged from the trees…”

    Kikikikiki!!!!! Edwards really shouldn’t have stopped. I mean, what if he was being ambushed by robbers dressed in police uniforms?

  • Chinotimba

    All South African drivers are abused and harassed from the time they get to the border till they reach their destination. Its a pity the government is not doing anything about it.

    • HomeBound

      You are right Chinotimba. You remind me of an incident that happened a few years ago on the Beitbridge/Bulawayo road . My wife was “caught on camera” for overspeeding. When I demanded to see the speed at which she was travelling at, the cop was extremely aggressive. I was threatened with arrest and all sorts of stuff. Knowing that my wife was driving under the speed limit, I persisted to have a look at the camera “so that I know that my car speedometer was broken and needed to be fixed”. I refused to pay any fine. Eventually the Policeman admitted that his camera was not working at all. I gave him a bottle of mineral water just to cool off since it was a very hot day. We have been friends ever since. So urge all drivers to be very careful on the road, there are lots of cows, donkeys and cops out there. Be safe this EASTER

  • notorape

    They look like rats in their oversized suits

    • skoko1

      kwakwakwakwakw!!!

    • magnus Mallan

      sure-useless Zimbabwean Police officers-POLICE for the purpose of lootting-50 000 Police officers target for increasing corruption.Instead of working hard to revive the dying Byo hub indusries!!!!!!

    • Wolves Witches and Giants

      Those guys look very hungry.

  • Tonydread

    The police in Zimbabwe give motorists no joy,to be honest I hate them so much.If they carried out their work professionally they would be no reason for me to feel the way I do about them.I am not sure whether their lack of professionalism is due to poor training or it reflects exactly the objective of their training but they have all the attributes of a rogue police force.When they stop you wearing their traffic cop regalia politeness is not in their vocabulary,they will be faultfinding and some of the “crimes” they accuse you of on your car are frivolous to say the least.I wonder if they will be enough manpower left to attend to other duties because too many cops are on the road on any given day,they are at official roadblocks ,behind every robot in Bulawayo city,hiding behind bushes along roads leading to residential areas and at every other dubious corner you can think of.There is also this issue of traffic cops “meeting targets” this has led to a faultfinding attitude by these cops,I was harangued for not carrying a sparewheel,is this a crime really under our roadrules and how does it endanger my life or other people’s lives on the road,the traffic cops try by all means to squeeze a fine out of you in order to meet the so called target.If I may ask who sets these targets and is it lawful?

  • zwelikabanzi

    Ngama sela bafuze oyise ZANU of vele kungeke kulunge benkosi

  • Enamine Gwisane

    well done Mr Edwards!let us all in the society emulate what this individual has done.no room for bogus and corrupt law enforcement officers.wish an effective and deterrent sentence for them all.

  • HomeBound

    If all motorists driving foreign registered vehicles would be like Edwards then our roads will be “SAFE” . Now that we are headed for home at Easter I suppose we have to follow this example. Pay them to avoid delays and drive straight to the nearest police station. I will take pictures of all my bank notes. AM Gatval about these ZRP especially on the Beitbridge /Bulawayo road.

