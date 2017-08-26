Rotary Club donates to pre-term babies’ mums

Prince Sunduzani, Chronicle Reporter

MPILO Central Hospital has received a donation of childcare material worth $1 500 from the Rotary Club of Matopos in partnership with the Baby Heroes Project.

The Rotary Club of Matopos president, Mrs Blessed Ndlovu, said the club was happy to fulfil its main objective of helping those in need. She handed over the donation to six mothers of pre-term babies.

“As the rotary club of Matopo we saw it fit to donate something that will make a difference to them and their babies. We will supply the babies with diapers, baby milk and other childcare products until they are six months old,” she said.

Baby Heroes Project president, Miss Chengetai Makuni said there was a need for the country to come together and help children. She said the donation — after media coverage — would raise awareness about the mothers’ plight.

“Hopefully, the Zimbabwean community will also chip in and support children. As a nation we should come together and support our children,” she said.

One of the mothers, Ms Genarah Siska, said she was delighted to receive the donation because she could not afford baby care products.

“I am very happy to have received these gifts. I am unemployed and the father is unemployed as well and these gifts will help me a lot in taking care of my baby,” said Ms Siska.

Speaking at the event, the Bulawayo Mayor Clr Martin Moyo said the donations were a Godsend.

“This is an eye opener. I want to thank the clubs for what they are doing. Last year they donated machines to this hospital. I wonder what was happening in terms of taking care of premature babies before those machines were donated. This is a gesture of kindness which will go a long way in helping these precious lives.”

Mpilo Central Hospital public relations officer Ms Sibusisiwe Faith Ndlovu said the donation comes in handy as most mothers cannot afford child care products.

“Some mothers cannot afford child care and having well-wishers helps them a lot. The problem is that when people have premature babies, they would not be ready for the baby so this helps them a lot in taking care of their babies” said Ms Ndlovu.

Acting Sister in Charge of the Neonatal Intensive Care unit at Mpilo hospital said the donations they receive at the hospital from time to time go a long way in reducing costs on the mothers. — @PrinceNkosy102