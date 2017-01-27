Royal Cup launch tonight

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Royal Cup featuring Bulawayo giants Highlanders and top Swaziland side Manzini Wanderers will be launched at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) tonight.

Bosso and Wanderers will play the second edition of the tournament at Barbourfields Stadium on February 25.

The Royal Cup is an initiative of the Royal Cup Trust Foundation, a project initially mooted to help Highlanders celebrate its 90th anniversary celebrations, but now organises matches between the Bulawayo giants and teams from Southern Africa.

In the first edition of the Royal Cup, which was used to kick-start Highlanders’ 90th anniversary festivities last year, Bosso beat Botswana’s Gilsport 2-0 courtesy of goals by Knox Mutizwa and Prince Dube.

Royal Cup Trust chief executive officer Nkosinathi Ndiweni said they are expecting at least 150 guests to attend the launch.

“Everything is set for the official launch of the Royal Cup. We’ve invited the business community, sports officials, industrialists and traditional leaders for the launch of this historic event. It is at this event where we’re going to unveil the sponsorship package,” said Ndiweni.

Acting Highlanders chairman Modern Ngwenya told journalists at the club’s weekly press conference last week that they want organisers of the tournament to make commitments to pay their players’ allowances and camping fees.

“It’s unfortunate that we only read about our purported involvement in the Royal Cup in the Press. The organisers have not formally written to us and when they finally do, we need to know how much the prize is. We also want them to make a commitment to pay appearance and camping fees for the players,” Ngwenya said.

However, Royal Cup Trust spokesperson Njabulo Ncube dismissed Ngwenya’s claims and fired a salvo at the Bosso acting chairman.

“Usually such information is communicated through the offices of the secretary-general (Emmet Ndlovu) and not an acting chairman, but having said that, I know the Highlanders’ SG has received an invitation letter sent through his esteemed office,” said Ncube.

“I’m also aware that the Royal Cup Trust CEO is in constant touch with the secretary-general of Highlanders and that the club has made its demands.

Highlanders were not going to make their demands if the Royal Cup organisers had not made official communication with the club.

“Manzini Wanderers, who have expressed interest in taking part in the Royal Cup, have also put forward their demands. It is entirely false to claim or allege that no formal approach was initiated by the organisers of the Royal Cup.

“We will now sit down and negotiate an agreement with both Highlanders and Manzini Wanderers FC taking into consideration the demands and requirements agreeable to all parties,” Ncube said.

- @ZililoR