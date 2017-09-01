Rugby 7s teams leave for Zambia tourney

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TWO Zimbabwean rugby teams, the Zambezi Cheetahs and Zimbabwe Goshawks leave the country this morning for the Zambia International Sevens to be played at Leopards Hill Polocrosse Club in Lusaka tomorrow and Sunday.

Hilton Mudariki leads a Cheetahs side which has new faces in the form of Mark Kidson, Ngoni Chibuwe, Shingi Hlanguyo and Tarisai Mugariri. There is a return to the Cheetahs for the South Africa-based duo of Tapiwa Tsomondo and Biselele Tshamala.

Gweru-based speedster Kilvan Magunje has been named captain of the Goshawks, a side coached by former Cheetahs player Tangai Nemadire who is assisted by another ex Zimbabwe international player Jafet Ndebele.

A squad of 26 players has been training at Harare Sports Club from Monday until 24 of them were named into the two squads which will make the trip to Zambia this morning.

Squads

Zambezi Cheetahs: Biselele Tshamala, Mark Kidson, Tapiwa Tsomondo, Scottie Jones, Stephan Hunduza, Takudzwa Francisco, Shingi Hlanguyo, Ngoni Chibuwe, Hilton Mudariki(captain), Lenience Tambwera, Mkhululi Ndlela, Tarisai Mugariri

Coach: Gilbert Nyamutsamba

Team manager: Donald Mangenje

Physiotherapist: Anne Butau

Zimbabwe Goshawks: Russell Dodo, Emmanuel Zangari, Tendai Dzongodza, Kilvan Magunje (captain), Osborne Muhambi, Innocent Nyatsanza, Tinashe Gwisai, Gideon Muyambo, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Walter Gode, Brian Dube, Prince Ncube

Coach: Tangai Nemadire

Assistant coach: Jafet Ndebele

Team manager: Simbarashe Dangah

— @Mdawini_29.