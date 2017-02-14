Rugby training for Bulawayo

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) in conjunction with the Matabeleland Rugby Football Board (MRFB) will next week hold a four-day World Rugby Level 1 coaching course in Bulawayo.

The elementary coaching clinic, targeting grassroots trainers and sports journalists, will be held at Hartsfield Grounds from February 23-26.

Nsikelelo “Sykes” Sibanda, ZRU director of rugby, said officials from Rugby Africa and World Rugby will be in the country to “do a quality assurance on the course” whose facilitator is Reuben Kumpasa.

“The coaching clinic is on and we’ve asked the Sports Journalists’ Association (Spoja) Southern Region chapter to inform its members so that members of the media covering rugby get an appreciation of the game.

“This is a beginners’ course and Johnbosco Muamba and Denver Wannies from Rugby Africa and World Rugby will be in the country to do a quality assurance on the course,” said Sibanda.

MRFB chairman Thulani Tabulawa said registration for the coaching course has opened.

“Those interested in doing the beginners’ coaching course can register with our office at Hartsfield Ground. As MRFB we want to spread rugby to all corners of our region and to do so we have to train the trainers so that they impart the right knowledge to the youngsters. We’re also looking forward to having members of the media coming on board so that they have a better understanding of the sport,” said Tabulawa.

Spoja Southern Region chairman Muziwethu Hadebe said: “Our members desire to cover all sporting disciplines and as such, attending workshops that can enhance their knowledge is always their desire.

“We’re grateful to ZRU and MRFB for inviting our members and we hope to organise more training programmes for our members so that they become all-round sports journalists.”

