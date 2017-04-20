‘Rumour mongering’ man stabbed in street fight

Andile Tshuma, Court Reporter

TWO Bulawayo men who are friends gave Nkulumane suburb residents a free street show after they were engaged in a verbal war which ended after one of them was stabbed on top of the right eye.

Mr Emmanuel Dungani (28) of Nkulumane suburb is nursing injuries after he was stabbed by Given Ntini for allegedly going around their neighbourhood spreading malicious falsehoods about the accused.

Ntini appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube and pleaded guilty to assault. He was remanded in custody to today for sentence.

Ntini told the magistrate that he was angered by derogatory things that his friend said about him to their friends.

“I did not like the things that he said to people about me. I made a mistake because I was angry,” said Ntini.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said Dungani and Ntini were at Bangane Sports Bar in Nkulumane suburb last month when a misunderstanding arose.

Ntini started accusing his friend of gossiping about him.

“On March 28, 2017 at around 7PM, the complainant was at Bangane Sports Bar in Nkulumane suburb when he met the accused person who then started accusing him of gossiping about him. The two got into a misunderstanding and the accused person then punched the complainant twice in the face,” said the prosecutor.

The court heard that the complainant was rescued by his uncle who ordered Ntini to stop assaulting his friend.

Ntini later followed Mr Dungani on his way home and stabbed him once on the top of the right eye.

Mr Dungani sustained a deep cut and was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he was admitted.

@andile_tshuma