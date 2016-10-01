Rumour mongers warned: President calls for unity among party members

Elita Chikwati, Harare Bureau

President Mugabe yesterday said Zanu-PF was solidly united and would not allow rumours to divide and destroy top leadership including his two deputies with whom he has worked since the days of the liberation struggle.

He said factions did not exist in Zanu-PF as it only had some distinctive organs.

Addressing the Zanu-PF Women’s League National Assembly meeting at the party’s headquarters in Harare yesterday, President Mugabe called for unity among party members.

The meeting was also attended by Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekhezela Mphoko, Women’s League National Assembly members, National Executive Council members, Politburo and Central Committee members among others.

He warned those spreading rumours of divisions between him and his deputies that they would yield nothing.

“We are united at the top. Whatever people might say, we just continue and continue to do our work. Lots of things have been said about my VPs and we have said let’s do our work and ignore them. Serve the people and that’s it.

“Rumours hatidi, hatidi marumours isusu. Talk to the people using the voice of unity, language of unity and not language of division. Don’t divide.

Rumours hatidi, running from one area to another. No that’s not Zanu-PF. You may see the information coming to you, fine. But you should not be the rumour monger yourself nekuti dzimwe nhema dzinotitemesa musoro, dzimwe dzehuroyi dzimwe dzei aah. Unosvika kupi nadzo uchiti pautautu hwedu apa, tinotovareva. Chero mumwe auya oti musapiwa maranjisi navanaMnangagwa anenge azodzwa vanenge vabva kun’anga dzavo. Iro ranjisi rine makoko! Kana! takabvira kupi nerwendo urwu tiri pamwechete? (Some make allegations of witchcraft meant to divide us not knowing that our unity dates back many years ago)

“This is 2016, takararama jeri tiri tose tikabuda, kunana Mozambique tiri tose, tikaona independence tiri tose. Muroyi azouya nhasi? ( We were together in jail and later released, we were together in Mozambique and we witnessed out independence together so today we have a wizard among us?) Ndingade kuziva anonzi ndiye muroyi wacho, inonzi ndiyo n’anga yacho ndogoionawo ini. (I would like to know the one who is said to be a wizard or to see the so called inyanga)

“So let’s be united. But unity must recognise others who do not belong to us. Leave them in peace.”

President Mugabe commended youth secretary, Cde Kudzai Chipanga, for organising the One Million Man march, which he said went on well.

He said the youths were important in the party as they were the future and heirs of the inheritance.

“Vana Chipanga tinoda kukutendai. I am glad you are here. Mukomana uyu akaorganiser One Million Man March yakavhundutsa. That was a demonstration of what we can do in the future and the party. So we say to you well done, congratulations. Ndimi the youths vanotumwa nanamai vanodefender vanamai nababa. Ndimi vagari venhaka and you should be worried about the future of the party much more than the Women’s League.

President Mugabe said factions did not have any place in the ruling party as Zanu-PF operated on organs and not factions.

“To hell with factions I would say. The party knows nothing that is a faction. Our constitution doesn’t allow factions, we only have party organs but you will find people wanting to divide the party.

“There had been some instances by outsiders thinking the party is divided, demonstrating and appealing nationally for persons within the party to join and I am glad they have been shown that our party is not that stupid,” he said.

He said Pastor Evans Mawarire of the #This Flag, failed to divide the people when he called for demonstrations against the Statutory Instrument 64.

‘‘Mawarire thought he could mobilise thousands of people to demonstrate against the banning of the importation of commodities manufactured locally but was embarrassed when people ignored him. He thereafter fled to America in shame,” he said.

President Mugabe dismissed allegations that there were demonstrations against him at the United Nations and said he did not see the demonstrators, but only members of the December 12 movement.

“I didn’t see any demonstrators at the UN but our friends, December 12 movement, supported us well.

“So let’s remain this tight and not allow these outsiders to penetrate us. Parties like Mai (Joice) Mujuru’s, the likes of Dumiso (Dabengwa), Welshman Ncube or even (Tendai) Biti keep on disintegrating into pieces like an amoeba.

“The outsiders will not stop their attempts — their efforts to undermine our unity. They will look at the various ways of dividing us. Be wary of diplomats who use money to influence us .

‘‘When diplomats invite our people to corrupt them, quite often, we get the stories that so and so was invited by Americans and the British. You have stood firm. Let’s continue to stand firm as we have done before,” he said.

President Mugabe applauded the support the party got from the Women’s League and said he preferred to attend their meeting than going to Botswana where he was invited for an independence anniversary.