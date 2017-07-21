Runde avails1 600 stands

Sharon Chiware, Midlands Reporter

RUNDE Rural District Council (RDC) has unveiled 1 600 residential and commercial stands for development on the outskirts of Zvishavane town.

Council chief executive officer, Mr Liberty Hunyenyiwa, said the servicing of the stands was already underway.

He said after his council acquired construction equipment that includes graders and caterpillars, servicing of stands had been made easier and cheaper.

Mr Hunyenyiwa said demand for residential stands in the district was increasing with the housing waiting list now standing at 3 000.

“Currently we have five centres that are Mabasa Growth Point, Siboza Business Centre, Vungwi, Matenda Centre and Four Miles where we have these 1 600 stands that have been availed. These are low, medium and high density residential stands,” he said.

“These stands are ready for selling and what is left is for the willing investors to come and buy them from us.”

Mr Hunyenyiwa said they were also seeking investors to construct shopping malls and businesses on commercial stands.

“We are seeking investors to take up stands for setting up commercial complexes from Doro Business Centre, which is between Shurugwi Town and Dadaya Business Centre,” he said.

“Investors who are willing to take up the stands are free to contact us.”

In its 2017 annual budget, RRDC capital budget was pegged at $517 376 of which $220 000 has been used to procure a grader. Housing development is a critical component of the Government’s development blueprint, Zim-Asset, which targets to develop 150 000 housing units per year from 2013 up to 2018.

Midlands Province, according to the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Cde Jason Machaya, has already surpassed its 50 000 housing delivery target.

— @sharonchiware1.