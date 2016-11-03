Ruvheneko, Madondo exit ZiFM

Bruce Ndlovu

ZIFM Stereo’s summer of upheaval and change continued yesterday with the announcement that popular former talk show host Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa would be moving from the station together with Tendai Madondo, the station’s manager who has been caught in the eye of the storm in recent weeks.

While the two exit the station, their talents will not be lost to the AB Communications empire as they have been reshuffled to other corners of ZiFM’s parent company.

In a statement, AB communications announced the promotion of Tendai Madondo to their regional stations managing director where she is now charged with the responsibility of completing the set up and launch of Hevoi FM (Masvingo) and 98.4 FM (Gweru).

She will be expected to make the stations commercially sustainable and profitable.

Breakfast show host, Tonderai Katsande is now the acting station manager of ZiFM Stereo with immediate effect.

AB Communications also announced the elevation of programming manager, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, to an unspecified senior position within Mighty Movies.

While the latest changes are mainly behind the scenes, Parirenyatwa and Madondo’s departure from the station follows an exodus of some of that station’s most exciting talent in recent weeks.

Madondo had only a fortnight ago, announced the departure from ZiFM Stereo of DJ Eskay, Zihlo, Fire Friday host Kundayi Chiyanike, Current Affairs host Farai Mwakutuya and Candice Mwakalyelye.

The departure in a huff of some of these fan favourites had caught the station’s listeners by surprise, with many accusatory fingers being pointed at Madondo.

Unnamed station insiders alleged that she was failing to get along with some of her creative staff.

While Madondo’s shift from the station would have been unforeseen, the same cannot be said of Ruvheneko who has been virtually put on ice in the last few months since her unceremonious exit from the show she had made her own, The Platform. While all eyes will now be on her latest work at

Mighty Movies, fans will still have a taste of her lucid and objective interview style on ZBC’s My Future.

In its statement, AB Communications also announced investment banker, entrepreneur and economist Gilbert Muponda as group chief operating officer with effect from November 1, 2016.

“Gilbert will be in charge of driving the group’s current business operations and leveraging on the group assets for aggressive growth and expansion,” part of the statement read.

“In its quest to promote shared services, the group has made fundamental adjustments to its business model. With immediate effect, sales departments from the various group entities have been merged into one unit in order to provide a more efficient and cost effective service to the group and its stakeholders.”

“Sales and Marketing will operate as separate units. Vongai Muzenda has been promoted to head Sales and Marketing responsible only for sales.”

Nyaradzo Chinyani will head the new marketing department as manager-marketing responsible only for marketing, while Peggy Mvududu remains the managing director for Mighty Movies.

Kelvin Jakachira remains group head of news and current affairs with an added mandate to spearhead the launch of new media products while Susan Makore remains the Group CEO.