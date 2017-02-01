SA Bound: Bosso look south for pre-season camp

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS are unlikely to play a friendly match against any top South African club when they embark on a pre-season camp in the neighbouring country whose league resumes on Friday.

In his report during the Highlanders annual general meeting, acting Bosso chairman Modern Ngwenya told members that the squad would go for a week-long training camp in South Africa from February 5-12.

“Our pre-season training started in earnest on January 17. Ninety five percent of the squad attended the training under the watchful eye of Cosmas Zulu and Melusi Sibanda in the absence of Erol Akbay (on official leave in Netherlands) and Amini Soma-Phiri who is attending a Caf A coaching course in Harare. Plans are underway to take our team for pre-season training in a neighbouring country. In our efforts to prepare the team in a professional environment we have managed to facilitate a week-long training camp in South Africa and all expenses catered for by our members in South Africa. The team is set to leave on February 5 and return on February 12,” Ngwenya said.

Prior to the AGM, Ngwenya told the media that they had been in negotiations with a number of South African top-flight teams, including champions Mamelodi Sundowns, for friendly matches.

“The probability is that we will go to Polokwane for between four to seven days, depending on our sponsors and how much they are prepared to go in terms of hosting us. We may play practise matches and friendly games against the likes of Baroka Football Club, Polokwane City and even Bloemfontein Celtic, but the match that may come to fruition is the one against Mamelodi Sundowns. It’s still in its infancy, but we are looking forward to a trip to South Africa.

That will be refreshing for the players and a morale booster ahead of the start of the season,” Ngwenya told journalists.

Baroka will be in action against Free State Stars on Tuesday, February 7, with Polokwane locking horns with Bloemfontein Celtics on the following day.

Sundowns resume their second half of the season with a date against Maritzburg United on Wednesday evening.

All the teams that Ngwenya said Bosso has been negotiating with for training matches or friendly games will be in action on the weekend of February 11-12.

For their trip to South Africa, Highlanders, who did not renew defender Felix Chindungwe, goalkeeper Njabulo Nyoni and utility player Julius Daudi’s contracts when they expired at the end of last year, will take along nine key players that extended their stay at Bosso.

Bosso renewed contracts of goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defenders Erick Mudzingwa, Honest Moyo and Tendai Ngulube, midfielders Rahman Kutsanzira, Simon Munawa, Peter Muduhwa, Gabriel Nyoni and Godfrey Makaruse.

