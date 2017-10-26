SA police minister in fresh Zim attack

October 26, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

fikile+mbalula

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter
SOUTH African Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has claimed that undocumented Zimbabwean farm workers are behind a spate of robberies among other crimes committed in the neighbouring country, drawing rebuke and sharp criticism from the Zimbabwean community.

Minister Mbalula, who was responding to questions from an opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party official during the release of annual crime statistics in Parliament on Tuesday, said local farmers employing Zimbabweans who are staying in South Africa illegally should not cry foul when they get robbed or killed by the foreigners.

“It’s true that there are criminals who are stealing from farms, undermining farmers work, but equally there are farmers who are wrong, because they employ people from Zimbabwe as cheap labour and exploit them, and then those people turn against them and kill them and then it becomes a safety question,” SABC quoted Minister Mbalula as saying on Tuesday.

“So, I am saying to the farmers as I have met with them, stop that. Help me to ensure compliance, working with the department of labour. Don’t employ unregistered, undocumented foreigners in our country and when they turn against you, you blame the South African Police Service. We’ve got nowhere to find such people.”

The chairman of the Zimbabwean Community in South Africa, Mr Ngqabutho Mabhena, yesterday hit out at the minister, challenging him to produce evidence linking Zimbabwean farm workers to murders and robberies.

“There is no evidence suggesting that Zimbabweans working on South African farms are engaging in crime. In fact, it is the undocumented farm workers who are being exploited and we expect the South African government to engage their farmers so that they respect labour rights,” he said.

Mr Mabhena said despite Mr Mbalula’s remarks, migrant labour contributed to the growth of the South African economy.

“In our view, Minister Mbalula should direct his energy towards ensuring that the proposed migration policy, which is under discussion in Parliament, is speeded up so that undocumented workers are granted Sadc visas when eventually rolled out,” he said.

Mr Mabhena said the call by Minister Mbalula to discourage South African farmers from employing Zimbabweans was not practical given the historical and geographical links between the two countries.

In April, Mr Mbalula sparked a diplomatic row when he alleged that Zimbabwean ex-soldiers were responsible for violent crimes occurring in the neighbouring country.

“There are people who come here from Zimbabwe, and they cross the line here. They run away from the military in Zimbabwe and they come here and promote criminality here in South Africa,” the minister said at the time without providing a shred of evidence.

Zimbabwe through the country’s Ambassador to South Africa, Mr Isaac Moyo, described Mr Mbalula’s remarks as “shocking” and subsequently engaged the neighbouring country’s government over the issue.

The Minister of State Security, Cde Kembo Mohadi, also weighed in, saying the South African minister’s remarks were in bad taste and uncalled for.

Cde Mohadi also urged Mr Mbalula to use official bilateral platforms to raise any grievance against Zimbabweans in the neighbouring country.

@mashnets
Pin It

Related Posts

  • The Observer

    This government should start providing a conducive economic environment where our children are employable; defensive language premised on denialism only exist in leaders with delusional psychosis. It’s a curse to be a Zimbabwean in the international arena, labelled as thieves, pagan beings, irresponsible people when its a clear reflection of the pompous political leadership that is in self-denial without realism, a leadership with incongruent policies and directionless. How can a country with such abundance of human and natural resources allow corruption to collapse everything to zero level?? What does one expect from leaders who have broken down marriage relationships, who possess everything- from mines, farms, beautiful girls, businesses…contrary to the lives of the majority of the citizens…??? The problem is not in the neighboring countries and their hate language, the problem is here in our country’s leadership and their prioritization…they party everyday..til death parts!

    • zibulo

      to the point . can only add by saying this Mbuduma (Mabhena) guy is a disgrace for us Mthwakazi. Stupidly saying SA economy is grown by Zimbabweans is just pathetic. No one calls Zimbs to SA, the Zims are fleeing terror at home , period, and he must lambast the terrorists who rule Zim. SA Crime statistics are right, the Minister is reading what has been gathered methodically. Mthwakazi is empty of its young people because of Mgabe and Gugurahundi ,

  • Mkhusto

    Ungamsola na elizweni labo. Ngumgabe osenzinhlekisa emazweni