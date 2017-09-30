SA Test excites Streak

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE cricket coach Heath Streak is delighted by the prospects of his team playing the pioneering four-day Test against neighbours South Africa in December.

It will be the first ever official four-day day/night Test if the match gets the approval of the International Cricket Council at their next board meeting.

The South African authorities are keeping their fingers crossed with hopes that the ICC will give the thumbs up to the first ever pink-ball four-day game at their meeting in the coming days.

Yesterday, the Zimbabwe Select XI crushed Nertherlands by nine wickets after restricting the visitors to 181 all out before unbeaten half centuries by Chamu Chibhabha (76) and Craig Ervine (60) powered them home for their second win on the spin at Harare Sports Club. The Test match between the neighbours has been pencilled to begin at 2PM on Boxing Day at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

And Streak, who has been looking for every opportunity to get his players active and improve their competitiveness, is excited with the prospects in store.

Zimbabwe would have hosted the West Indies for a two-match Test series this October.

“This really is a great opportunity for us to play South Africa. It’s a team that is up there and we need the competition. This is also the first time that most of our players will be involved in a day/night Test.

“I am sure it’s going to be such a wonderful experience. Of course, they are still to get the approval from the ICC but this is likely going to be the first ever four-day Test,” said Streak.

Zimbabwe last played a Test match two months ago in Sri Lanka.

But they have not played a Test in South Africa since 2004/05 and the Chevrons are looking forward to the competition after they were invited for the traditional Boxing Day Test which was supposed to feature India.

The South Africa Cricket authorities had to reach out to Zimbabwe for their hugely popular fixture after India decided to push their arrival in the neighbouring country to 28 December. Zimbabwe will have their warm-up against Cricket South Africa Invitation XI from December 20-22 at the Boland Park in the Western Cape.

It will be exciting for the Chevrons who have managed to woo back some of their stars like Brendan Taylor and Kyle Jarvis who quit county cricket in England to resume international careers. “It’s great to have Taylor and Jarvis back. Very positive signs for Zim Cricket getting them back and it creates more depth in our set up.

“Both of them are quality players and looking forward to seeing them represent Zimbabwe again,” said PJ Moor.