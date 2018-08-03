Sables, Namibia in do-or-die battle

Bongani Ndlovu, Sports Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe senior national rugby team, the Sables, are in a do-or-die match against highly fancied Namibia for a chance to qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The Sables lie fourth on the six-team table and will be under immense pressure when they trudge onto the Hartsfield Rugby ground in Bulawayo against Namibia, who have a 100 percent record in the qualifiers.

Zimbabwe begun their 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup campaign unconvincingly with a draw and two successive away losses, leaving them in the perilous position they find themselves in.

For the Sables, the formula is simple; they have to win against Namibia and their last game against Uganda for them to have any sniff at qualifying for the World Cup.

Winners of the Rugby Africa Cup will automatically qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, while the runners-up will have an opportunity to make it to Japan via the repechage tournament where they will play against runners-up from other continents.

Namibia have a huge edge over Zimbabwe on paper and have won 28 of their 31 encounters, with the Sables only managing three wins.

In an attempt to revamp the squad and secure some points at home, the Sables have called up three Zimbabwe Sevens players Shayne Makombe, Tafadzwa Chitokwindo and flank, Connor Pritchard.

Chitokwindo and Makombe were responsible for Zimbabwe’s first burst of tries in their opening match against Wales at the RWC Sevens.

Germany-based lock Antipas Kamkwindo will be joining the team, replacing Johannes Stander.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union president Aaron Jani called on Bulawayo residents to descend on Hartsfield in large numbers tomorrow.

Jani also dispelled any fears of violence marring the game.

“The problems have been confined to Harare and there’s no reason that we should cancel the match on Saturday. The Namibians are flying into Bulawayo on Friday afternoon and all preparations are in place,” said Jani.

As part of the festivities, schools’ rugby has also been lined up, with Milton High (The Elephants) taking on Prince Edward High Tigers as curtain raisers.

Tomorrow’s game also marks a return of international rugby to the traditional home of rugby after many years.

Following a hiatus of the game from Hartsfield, the ground had been turned into a hub of entertainment in Bulawayo. The venue is now more synonymous with braaing meat, merrymaking and musical shows.