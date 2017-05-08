Samantha gets maximum support

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma is overwhelmed by the support that people have shown her as she launched her modelling agency in style over the weekend.

The Bulawayo club was the setting for the beauty queen to show off her models and what they had learnt as they celebrated launching with a graduation.

In the crowd were former Miss Zimbabwes such as Lorraine Maphala-Phiri with her husband, businessman Sonny Phiri, Bongani Dhlakama, Miss Tourism Ashley Morgen and the mother of beauty queens Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda.

“I don’t know what to say. I’m so happy that many people came out to support me. I’m overwhelmed I’m still in awe that people helped me realise my dream and passion. Overall it was a great turn out and something positive for the modelling scene in Bulawayo,” said Tshuma.

She said the models were at the top of their game and made her proud.

“The models did me proud as they strutted their stuff during the fashion show. They were so good on the cat walk that the judges couldn’t separate top models hence there was a tie,” said Tshuma.

A total of 18 models graduated that included toddlers and male models.

Male model Liam Hall and Rutendo Domingo were adjudged as Open Eye top models on the night by former models and stylists Arthur Evans, Amanda Mutangadura, Thandi Muringa and Craig Zoowie who were the judges.

Children took the centre stage and illuminated the night when they were called upon to show what they had learnt. The kiddies fashion show captured the hearts of many in the crowd as they showed off clothes from the Rack Boutique.

Eve O designs with the Sitshebo line had their clothes shown off to the audience by the plus size models who were graduating on the night.

Nanji showed off some elegant evening wear that can be worn off the rack for women.

The after party was held at Club Eden where DJs Liz and Noma that Girl rocked the crowd till the wee hours of Sunday.