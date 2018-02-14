Sandra, Jah Prayzah dish out Valentine’s Day gifts

Showbiz Reporter

VALENTINE’s Day, a celebration of love disliked by many men as it puts them off budget and favoured by most women as they get to be spoilt and use it to gauge if their partners truly love them, is here.

Celebrated annually on February 14, Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest times of the year for most restaurants, boutiques and salons as both men and women prepare for the day.

Lovers express their love for each other by presenting red roses and sending each other humorous or sentimental cards and gifts wrapped in Valentine colours.

Women, as usual, will likely be spotted running around trying to have their best hairstyle done and looking for that perfect outfit to wear as they anticipate that their loved ones will take them out to fancy restaurants and hotels to spoil them.

For some romantic men, Valentine’s Day can be a perfect opportunity to pop out those special four words “Will you marry me?” as the setting and mood is usually conducive to do so. As such, at restaurants, there will probably be countless rings to hide, requests for “the most romantic table,” and fires to put out when couples decide to break up in the middle of the dining room.

Valentine’s colours, red and white or red and black will likely be the order of the day today as people celebrate their romantic love.

As lovers take time to celebrate their relationships, artistes, Sandra Ndebele and Jah Prayzah have a special treat as they will both release new material today. Sandra will be releasing her much anticipated video for track Lizwile on which she collaborated with South Africa’s Professor while Jah Prayzah will also be releasing a single — Angel Lo — on which he collaborated with Jamaica’s Jah Cure.

While some may get bouquets of roses, some will likely sleep without getting any, an occurrence that may be really daunting.

But these people need to remember that this does not mean they are not loved or are unappreciated as their lovers may just have different ways of showing how much they love them.

For those who are single, they need to bear in mind that all hope is not lost and that one day, they will find the right person. Also, there is no harm in buying oneself a rose to avoid embarrassment at work — go for it.

To avoid having heartaches however, most women need to try to relax and not have high hopes in the event that their partners fail to deliver or even pitch up due to varying reasons. Men on the other hand need to put in some effort as this day is often a trap used by women to see if their men truly love them.

Women also need to look for ways to also show their men how much they love them as the celebration is not just for men to spoil women like has been the norm — it is a celebration of love and the feeling must be mutual.