Sandra, Macheso for Zanu-PF Hwange rally

Leonard Ncube in Hwange

QUEEN of the dance floor Sandra Ndebele and Sungura king Alick Macheso will headline the list of entertainers at today’s Zanu-PF rally in Hwange.

This was revealed by the steering committee charged with preparing for the rally at Hwange Colliery Stadium this afternoon.

The rally coincides with the groundbreaking ceremony for the Hwange Power Station number 7 and 8 and both will be addressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The rally will be held in the afternoon.

“Alick Macheso and Sandra Ndebele will be part of the entertainers at the rally,” Zanu-PF provincial member Cde Patrick Utete told the meeting.

The two national singers will be joined by 10 local musicians and groups, chairperson of the entertainment subcommittee Mr Yotamu Mendamenda said.

“The list of entertainment groups includes Vulindlela, Pezhuba Pachena, Marasha Omoto, Boomlish, Zanu-PF choir, St George’s drum majorettes, Shantani band, Sure Wamkuru and Ishmael Ncube. There will also be Kwejani Band while we are still waiting for our Zanu-PF districts to confirm other artists,” he said.

This is an opportunity for the local artists in Hwange district to prove their worth as they have always complained of being sidelined at government national events.

They will entertain thousands of party members and people from the whole of Hwange district and beyond who are expected to attend the rally. The steering committee was yesterday finalising on transport logistics to carry as many people as possible from all the corners of the district.

