Sandra Ndebele collaborates with Tocky Vibes on single

Showbiz Reporter

SANDRA Ndebele is continuing to explore her talent musically as she has collaborated with Zimdancehall star Tocky Vibes and renowned producer Oskid.

The trio was in studio in Harare earlier in the week.

This is the third collaboration by Ndebele this year after she worked with Mzoe 7 on popular song Ingoma and Tshibilika featuring Leeknotic.

Ndebele who refused to reveal the name of the song said it was a pleasure working with Tocky Vibes.

“I enjoyed working with Tocky as he’s very cooperative. The song’s title will be revealed in the near future as Oskid is mastering the track,” she said.

She said for musicians to prosper, it was important that do a lot of collaborations.

“Most hit songs around the world are a result of collaborations and that’s why I decided to take that route for my forthcoming album. It’ll have a lot of collabos and a few of my own tracks and hopefully come October or November when I release it, people will love it.”

Meanwhile, the music video for Tshibilika which features Leeknotic will be released this week.