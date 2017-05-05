Sandra Ndebele plots Tshibilika video release

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

DANCER-cum-singer Sandra Ndebele is a woman on a roll.

She is set to release another sizzling music video for her second single Tshibilika later this month.

Sandy, as Ndebele is warmly known by some, has been riding high on the song Ingoma which has garnered nearly 200 000 views on video sharing site YouTube.

Working with award winning producer Andy Cutta and featuring Afro house musician Leeknotic, Tshibilika was shot at Bulawayo night spot Tin Cup on Monday. The Afro pop house track was produced by Leeknotic and recorded at Afro Platinum in the city.

Ndebele said she had called on people to come help her record the music video and the response was overwhelming.

“There were many people of many colours and creeds that came to the music video’s shoot. I didn’t think so many people would come and support me. I’d like to thank everyone who came through for the shoot,” said Ndebele.

She said from the visuals, the music video would also contend to be shown on Trace Africa and Zambezi Magic.

“I liked what Andy Cutta showed me and it’ll make it to the DStv platforms Trace Africa and Zambezi Magic. It’s great working with an award winning producer like Andy Cutta, he knows what I want and translates it beautifully on the music video,” said Ndebele.

Turning to Ingoma, Ndebele said she was impressed that it will feature on Trace Africa.

“On May 15, the song will start playing on Trace Africa. I’m happy that this will expose me to other markets and people can see what I can do. I’m also amazed that the music video has gone to nearly 200 000 views on YouTube. It shows that there’s something good that I’m doing,” she said.

-@bonganinkunzi