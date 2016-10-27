Sandra Ndebele sits for O-levels

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SANDRA Ndebele-Sibindi is in exam mode as she is sitting for ‘O’level Mathematics exams at a Bulawayo school.

On Monday, Ndebele-Sibindi was spotted going for revision lessons at Foundation College ahead of the Paper 1 exam on Tuesday.

Ndebele-Sibindi, who will be writing Paper 2 next Tuesday, said she was writing Mathematics exams as she wants to start teaching music. But for her to be able to do so, she needs to enrol at the Hillside Teachers College for a diploma in music, of which Mathematics is a prerequisite.

“I’m planning to pursue a diploma in music which requires me to have Mathematics.

“I have a lot of experience in the music industry and I think it’s about time I get to teach people how to produce music,” Ndebele-Sibindi said.

“For the past three months, I’ve been learning how to play the guitar at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo where Kwabatsha, through the Key Music project, are running a musical school.”

The 34-year-old mother of three said education had no age limit.

“I was so engrossed in my musical career and didn’t get time to go back to school to sit for a Mathematics exam – a subject I failed during my school days. I hope I pass.” —@bonganinkunzi.